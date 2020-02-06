This farm sanctuary is looking for new ‘piggy cuddler’ volunteers to join their team

Please share our story on: Pinterest Email

Does cuddling pigs sound like something you would enjoy? If your answer is yes, then you might want to join the “piggy cuddler team” of this sanctuary in Leesville, South Carolina!

The Cotton Branch Farm Animal Sanctuary put out a call for volunteers on their website:

“We need help with pig socialization so our adoptable residents can move into our adoption program with ease! What is better than to cuddle with piggies?!?!” the sanctuary wrote.

Cotton Branch Farm Animal Sanctuary is home to different kinds of rescue animals such as donkeys, horses, cows, goats, ducks, and turkeys. But it’s the pigs that are gaining the most attention due to their needs.

In December 2018, Cotton Branch rescued pigs from the home of a hoarder in Kentucky. According to Joshua Carpenter Costner, the sanctuary’s director of operations, there were over 500 animals discovered in a small piece of private land. The poor animals were clearly neglected as they were all malnourished.

They needed to be removed from the property within three weeks or else, they would be euthanized. Cotton Branch then started a fundraising effort and through the donations collected, they were able to bring 225 of the pigs back to South Carolina.

Now, their goal is to groom more than 100 of the pigs to become household pets. 75 of the pigs have already found their families last year, and the remaining ones need to get accustomed to humans and socialization before they are put out for adoption.

“These pigs weren’t socialized because they lived in such large numbers,” Costner said. “We noticed how quickly a lot of them were coming around when we spent time with them, and in order to find them homes, we thought it was a good idea to have people start coming out.”

The fun volunteer opportunity is open to anyone who is over 18 years old. There is no need for an orientation – just as long as the participants have a passion for making pigs happy, then they’re good to go!

“Belly scratches, cookies, sitting with and even just talking to our pig friends can get them ready for their new home,” says Cotton Branch’s call for volunteers on Facebook.

Those who are between 16-18 years old may also visit the sanctuary to cuddle with pigs as long as they are accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

If you’ve ever thought of adopting a pig, this will serve as the perfect opportunity for you to learn about their lifestyle better.

“[Pigs] need caregivers who are knowledgable about their care and behavior, and are committed to providing them with tender loving care and mental stimulation,” the animal adoption advocacy group, Best Friends, said in a post.

It is also important to note that you would need a shady outdoor space for your new pet, including a place for a good wallow. Pigs are known to be intelligent and social creatures, which means that having another pig in the family is preferable once you decide to adopt one.

Aside from cuddling pigs, the sanctuary is also in need of volunteers for the waste removal and cleaning department.

Click HERE to sign up as a volunteer piggy cuddler!