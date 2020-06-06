Spread positivity on: Pinterest Email

Are customers always right? Let’s take a look at this dad’s story. Christophe Kyle is a big supporter of local businesses, and he walks the talk by dining at restaurants nearby. In fact, his most recent gastronomic adventure was right at his home – in his little daughter’s make-believe kitchen!

Ava’s Kitchen is the newest restaurant in town, and Chris was one of its first eager customers. After all, it’s located inside his home, so it only takes a few steps for him to get there. When he arrived, the adorable owner and cook was delighted to welcome a familiar face into her diner – her dad.

She led him to the best seat in the house, decorated with pretty balloons and a full view of the kitchen. Chris is free to watch as 18-month-old Ava prepares a scrumptious meal for him.

As with most customers, Chris gave an honest review of the restaurant and decided to share it on his Instagram. The feedback was a mix of good and bad. He was impressed with the cleanliness of the diner but was a bit disappointed that he had to wait much longer for his lunch. Nevertheless, he said he’s going to give the place another chance.

Chris’ amusing review and his wonderful relationship with his daughter caught the attention of the internet. Unsurprisingly, his post immediately went viral! You can read the dad’s funny and wholesome post below.

“So I tried to support another Black Owned Business for lunch today. It’s called Ava’s Kitchen, just opened end of April. It’s a very clean establishment, but whewww let me tell you about this owner.

First off, I asked why there are balloons on my chair, and it’s not my birthday? She talm’bout, mind yah business; those are Mommy’s.

I been waiting on my order to get done for 45 minutes, and I’m the only customer here. She was making good progress at first, then she stopped for 20 minutes to go watch Paw Patrol.

Overall the customer service could be better, but the cook is a cutie; so I’ll give her another chance. Let’s not give up on Black businesses so fast after one mistake.”

This dad’s hilarious post play-acting as one of her customers perfectly described Ava’s character.

“Ava’s personality is absolutely amazing,” he told Bored Panda. “She is such a silly girl. From the moment she wakes up, she’s laughing, smiling, and playing the entire day.”

Chris is one lucky father because he gets to spend all day with his baby – a luxury that every parent would love to have. His career as a full-time entrepreneur allows him to work from home and be a hands-on dad.

Initially, Chris wasn’t sold on buying the kitchen play-set for Ava. It cost a few hundred dollars, so it definitely wasn’t cheap. However, when he saw how much she enjoyed it, he was convinced that they made the right decision getting it for her.

“It has been worth every penny. Ava is the star of her own little world when she is ready to play,” he said.

Chris is aware of their current virality, and he says he feels overwhelmed by the outpour of love they’re getting from the people following their story.

“This is absolutely ADORABLE!!!! She’s new to the business! Happy you’re going to give her another shot! Too cute!” commented one Instagram user.

Others couldn’t help but admire Ava’s restaurant equipment.

“That’s a fancy play kitchen! Looks better than mine,” another said.

Chris feels glad that his simple post brought so much joy to other people, especially during a crisis.

“During these tough times, I’m glad to see our post shine bright in the lives of people around the world,” he said.

If we had the chance, we’d give Ava’s Kitchen a visit, too (and gladly watch Paw Patrol with her!)