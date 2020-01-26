You were and will always be an inspiration… REST IN PEACE KOBE

Please share our story on: Pinterest Email

“I have self-doubt. I have insecurity. I have fear of failure. I have nights when I show up at the arena and I’m like, ‘My back hurts, my feet hurt, my knees hurt. I don’t have it. I just want to chill.’ We all have self-doubt. You don’t deny it, but you also don’t capitulate to it. You embrace it.” — Kobe Bryant

The world is mourning the sudden and untimely death of the legendary player Kobe Bryant and his daughter in a helicopter crash.

Barack Obama, the former United States president tweeted: “Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents.”

“Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day,” Obama continued.

Basketball great and former teammate Shaquille O’ Neal paid tribute and made his feelings known with an Instagram post that said: “There’s no words to express the pain I’m going through now with this tragic and sad moment of loosing my friend, my brother, my partner in winning championships, my dude and my homie. I love you brother and you will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW !”

Another basketball legend (and there was a time when Kobe was constantly being compared to him), the one and only Michael Jordan released this statement:

“I am in shock over the tragic news of Kobe’s and Gianna’s passing,” the statement began. “Words can’t describe the pain I’m feeling. I loved Kobe – he was like a little brother to me. We used to talk often and I will miss those conversations very much.”

“He was a fierce competitor, one of the greats of the game and a creative force. Kobe was also an amazing dad who loved his family deeply – and took great pride in his daughter’s love for the game of basketball.”

In memory of the father-daughter duo, netizens have started sharing a video from December to pay tribute his legacy not just a basketball player, but a devoted father.

Mitch Fick, a sports anchor tweeted: “One of our final images of Kobe Bryant wasn’t him slashing, scoring, or winning. It was teaching, coaching, and parenting.”

Kobe was and will always be an inspiration to millions of people. You will never be forgotten. REST IN PEACE KOBE.

