‘This Made My Day!’: Justin Timberlake on WWII Veteran dancing to his popular song

A WWII veteran made the day of Justin Timberlake as the man danced with his song “Can’t Stop the Feeling.”

Being on quarantine is pretty difficult, especially for seniors who have to stay at home and be apart from their loved ones. However, this didn’t diminish the spirits of Chuck Franzke, a 97-year-old World War II veteran who worked as a Navy pilot from 1943 to 1945.

Instead of feeling the burden of the crisis and the loneliness of isolation, Franzke kept his happy mood by dancing into the beat of “Can’t Stop the Feeling”, a popular song of pop star Justin Timberlake.

On Monday, Good News Movement shared a video on Instragram to motivate everyone amidst the coronavirus pandemic. This happens to be the video of Franzke, swaying and grooving from the doorway until the front porch of his house. He also showcased his skilful footwork with some arm shuffling on the side.

The Good News Movement apparently didn’t fail in motivating viewers as they all enjoyed Franzke’s impressive dance show. Not only were the social media users were fascinated by the video but also Justin Timberlake himself. He left a comment that says, “This just made my day” with 100 and praise hands emojis.

The video quickly went trending online and has garnered nearly one million views in just 24 hours. One of the commenters wrote, “Go Chuck Go! You still got it! Thank you for your service to our country!”

Everybody was impressed by Franzke’s young-at-heart character and it turns out that this cheerful WWII veteran has long been spreading positive vibes through music.

A few years ago, Franzke was also filmed dancing during the Christmas holidays. It also created a buzz on the Internet and made thousands of people happy. He was then featured in a story by Jim Stingl, a former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel columnist where he danced into the tune of “Jingle Bells. In 2018, Frankz was seen dancing to Frank Sinatra’s rendition of “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!”

“I don’t know, I just get up there and some music just starts playing and I just start bouncing around. When the music stops, I go back and sit down,” Franzke said when asked about his choreography.

His wife Beverly also attested to Franzke’s love for music and passion for dancing. According to her, her husband was always a pretty good dancer.

Beverly and Franzke have been married for more than 80 years and they happily shared that they often dance together. They wore both fans of big bands and Franzke used to jitterbug when he was young.

Though he can’t jitterbug anymore because of poor balance, Frankze still makes use of his dancing skills to put smiles on people’s faces, especially on special occasions and times of uncertainties.

Apart from dancing, Frankze is also a part of Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, an organization that offers free trips to Washington D.C so veterans can visit the memorials.

Are you bored during quarantine? Why not entertain yourself with good music and dance your heart away just like what Frankze did?

Watch his impressive dance moves for some inspiration:

