High school students FaceTimes with Tom Brady, Gronk etc. after texting the wrong number

Everyone has dialed a wrong number at one point in their lives, but a group of teens had the luckiest misdial ever after it led them to none other than Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady!

Vinny Tartaglia, a Notre Dame Preparatory School freshman basketball team member, created a group text to talk about practice and ride-sharing.

He was trying to add people, but he accidentally entered a wrong digit when adding their teammate Luca.

“Ya’ll meant to add me to this?” replied an unknown person to the chat.

Mark Galle responded, “Yes.”

The unknown person texted back, “You know who I am?” and introduced himself as Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting.

Of course, all the boys were skeptical and thought their teammate was messing with them. It surely can’t be an NFL player, right? How lucky could they be?

Even after Murphy-Bunting sent a selfie in the Bucs locker room, they still thought it might be a prank.

So to convince the basketball team that he was telling the truth, Murphy-Bunting FaceTimed them from the locker room!

Murphy-Bunting had a Michigan phone number because he grew up in Macomb.

The lucky boys saw running back Leonard Fournette, cornerback Richard Sherman, wide receiver Mike Evans, and tight end Rob Gronkowski during the call.

After taking a tour around the locker room, the boys couldn’t help but ask about one important person.

“Naturally the boys are getting greedy now, and besides asking the guys to have big weeks for their fantasy football team, they want to see the GOAT!” wrote Jason Whalen on Twitter, whose son is on the team.

It turned out that the football star was finishing up a meeting.

Fournette stayed on FaceTime for a good 10 minutes, and when Brady’s meeting ended, he handed the call over to him and said, “Here’s my boy.”

“What’s up fellas?” Brady greeted the group.

The boys absolutely lose their minds upon seeing their idol onscreen.

“They were shocked,” Fournette recalled of the boys’ reaction to seeing Brady. “I think that’s … to guys in high school, Tom is the figure for them. You know what I mean? Who wouldn’t want to look up to a guy like that?”

The epic FaceTime call ended shortly after the famous quarterback and Michigan alumnus joined in.

Before hanging up, Murphy-Bunting told the boys, “Ball out this season!”

The teens promised not to let his number get out there.

“That was fun,” Brady told ESPN of their FaceTime moment. “That was really fun. It was really good to see all those young kids hyped up.”

The Super Bowl champs didn’t have to do that, but they took the time to entertain a group of high school boys.

This simple mixup that ended in a once-in-a-lifetime moment is surely something they will never forget. After all, very few high school freshmen can say they’ve spoken to the GOAT and several other NFL players!

Another misdialing incident that led to a beautiful encounter happened between a man from Rhode Island and a grandma from Florida.

About 20 years ago, Gladys Hankerson tried to call her sister in Maryland but dialed the wrong number. Her sister’s area code was 410, but she kept dialing 401, getting to Mike Moffitt instead.

Hankerson continued to put in the wrong area code several times until Moffitt decided to stop her before she hung up to ask her name.

The pair hit it off, and the two strangers became friends who would talk over the phone every few months or so. But on Thanksgiving, Moffitt decided to surprise Hankerson at her home with a bouquet of flowers!

