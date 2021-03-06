‘Floating’ Woodnest cabins provide breathtaking views of the Norwegian landscape

If you’re looking for a modern private getaway, the Woodnest cabins in the forests of Odda, Norway, are the perfect place to be.

These “floating” cabins look a lot like treehouses, but only more extravagant. They are perched in a tree and fastened to the trunk with a steel collar 15-20 feet above the ground. This eliminated the need for additional structures underneath. All that can be seen is the still-growing tree that pierces the cabins.

This construction method—designed by Helen & Hard Architects at the request of clients Sally and Kjartan Aano—left the forest floor untouched to show respect for the environment. It was also to create the illusion of a small floating house.

“Stemming from the client’s wish to create a unique spatial experience that connects to both the ordinary and extraordinary sensation of climbing and exploring trees, our aim was to create a space that truly embodies what it means to dwell in nature,” the architects explain.

And clearly, they were able to do that successfully with these stunning Woodnest cabins.

To further protect the forest, the two cabins are also not accessible by car. Guests must park their vehicles and take a hike along a steep mountain walking path to reach them.

The journey ends with a timber bridge that leads to the cabin entrance located up to 20 feet in the air.

This trip is well worth it, considering the wide-open views of the gorgeous Hardanger fjord they’ll be enjoying once inside the cabin.

Each 160-square foot dwelling can house up to four people. Although small, every bit of space is efficiently utilized.

The cabins have a small bathroom and bedroom on either side of the entrance. One has a double bed, and the other has two single beds. The rest of the space serves as the kitchen and living room.

The entire cabin has large glass windows that offer a breathtaking panoramic view of the surrounding forest and mountains.

The dwellings adopt a vernacular wood-style design and use timber for structure. Untreated shingles wrap around the cone-like form, and classy wooden ribs furnish the interior ceiling.

All the products used in the cabins and available to guests are sourced locally, proving that the people behind Woodnest have a heart for the environment. They want to use non-toxic, sustainable products as much as possible.

“The products we use and have available for our guests, have been chosen because they have been locally sourced, which also adhere to our care and concern for our environment and supporting local businesses. We care for the environment, and therefore try our best to choose non-toxic and environmentally sustainable products as possible,” Helen & Hard Architects wrote on their website.

These unique cabins prove that architects can still produce incredible designs without having to use much space.

If you want to experience these magical cabins in Odda, Norway, you can reserve a unit through the Woodnest website.

More info on Helen & Hard Architects: Website | Facebook | Instagram