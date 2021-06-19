Woman plays hauntingly beautiful rendition of ‘Amazing Grace’ on bagpipes and earns over 32M views

“Amazing Grace” is a timeless hymn estimated to be performed about 10 million times every year.

This huge number is no surprise, as its striking lyrics and melody will make anyone fall in love with it. No matter where it’s played or who performs it, the song brings a sense of tranquility and comfort to those who hear it.

“Amazing Grace” is most commonly played on the bagpipes, a beautiful instrument that only adds to its solemnity.

According to historians, bagpipes originated in the Middle East and gradually made their way to Scotland and Ireland. Once the instrument gained popularity, musicians started playing them at funerals, memorials, and military ceremonies.

One musician who has mastered the art of playing the bagpipes is India’s first female professional piper, Archy J, who also refers to herself as “The Snake Charmer.”

With the help of friends, Archy J played “Amazing Grace” using her custom bagpipes. Her rendition is unique because she performed the song in two locations—Barcelona, Spain, and Solan, India.

In the video’s description on YouTube, Archy J said the song is “in remembrance of those we lost.”

Since sharing the video in July 2018, Archy J’s rendition of “Amazing Grace” has gone viral. It now has over 32 million views and 307,000 likes.

The video was flooded with comments praising Archy J for her talent and flawless performance of the timeless hymn.

“Archy puts together a complete package: beautiful song, beautiful settings, innovative use of an old instrument, and a beautiful woman, what more could you ask?”

“This is one of the most moving and beautiful versions of the greatest song ever. Thank you, and I thank God for you.”

Even a Scotland native complimented Archy J for her musical gift.

“Miss you are absolutely gorgeous, and as a Scottsman, I feel I speak for us all that you do our ancestors proud. Please never stop playing the bagpipes. We love you.”

Others remembered loved ones who have passed away.

“My wife wanted this done for her funeral last November. I am watching it today in memory of her! Thank you ever so much for providing this video!”

“Amazing Grace” was written by the English poet and Anglican clergyman John Newton in 1772. It was published in 1779 and was inspired by Newton’s personal experience.

It all began when he enlisted to serve in the Royal Navy. Once he left the service, he got involved in the slave trade.

In 1748, he almost lost his life when the ship he was on got caught in a storm off the coast of Ireland. At that moment, he prayed and asked God for mercy, saying that if his life is spared, he will denounce slave trading.

Shortly after his plea to God, the seas calmed, and the storm passed. However, Newton still engaged in slave trading until 1754 or 1755.

When he retired from seafaring, Newton began studying Christian theology. He eventually became an abolitionist, and during the same time, he was slowly going blind. This led him to write one of the most moving lines from the song:

Amazing Grace, how sweet the sound

That saved a wretch like me

I once was lost, but now am found

Was blind but now I see

This song was written by a man who lived a “sinful” life but ended up knowing God and his amazing grace. It is indeed a beautiful testament to the salvation and redemption that can only come from the Almighty.

Listen to Archy J’s hauntingly beautiful rendition of “Amazing Grace” in the video below.

