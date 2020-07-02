Pharmacist pursues a nomadic lifestyle and lives in a teardrop trailer after retiring

Spread positivity on: Pinterest Email

When Sharon retired from her career as a pharmacist in May 2014, the “gypsy at heart” decided to take her life in a whole new direction. She bought herself a 2015 T@B M@x S model teardrop trailer and embarked on a nomadic lifestyle!

She hauls the trailer with her 4-door Jeep Wrangler and set out to live in it full-time. Sharon calls it her “tall teardrop” because it’s unlike the classic teardrop trailers; it has a standing room and an inside height of 5’9″ at the tallest point, just perfect for her 5’4″ height. It weighs a total of 1,670 pounds.

Sharon pondered on this purchase for a long time. She attended the January 2012 RTR and was thinking about the rig best suited for her adventures. The retiree had four larger travel trailers before and wasn’t sure if she wanted to go back to towing or try a small RV or van for her next home on wheels.

Sharon didn’t want to get rid of her Jeep because she loves driving it. However, Jeeps have a limited towing capacity, and they’re not really known for being excellent towing vehicles.

Despite that, Sharon was pleasantly surprised at how well the Jeep towed her teardrop trailer! While it slows down on hills, she wouldn’t even feel that it was there unless she checks her mirror. Since it’s a 4-door, it has a large back area that can hold her other belongings that can’t fit in the trailer.

The teardrop trailer is a great vehicle if you want to try the nomadic lifestyle, it comes with a toilet and wet bath that she can use while standing.

As for power, Sharon sources it in two ways. One is plugging the trailer into electricity, and the other is using the 135 watts of solar power panels. Even though her kitchen has a two-burner stove, Sharon likes to cook outside as the fresh air helps clear her mind. Plus, it helps keep her trailer from smelling like food.

Her trailer comes with a large visor and lots of windows, allowing sunlight and air to go through.

During colder nights, Sharon keeps herself warm by turning on the radiator that emits heat through the vents. She also has a propane heater, which heats in about 2 to 3 minutes. For warmer days, she uses the trailer’s air conditioning. Both its windows and doors have a screen that keeps insects out.

It may come as a surprise to many because Sharon’s trailer has a small yet complete kitchen; it even comes with a fridge!

Sharon is never bored, even when she chooses to just stay inside her trailer. That’s because she has an entertainment system installed between her shower door and kitchen cupboards. It can play CDs and DVDs, and she can watch her shows on her flat-screen TV.

As for her sleeping arrangements, Sharon has a couch that folds down into a bed. She just left it as is so she won’t have to clean it up all the time.

For this retiree, one of the best things about trailer-living is that she gets to meet lots of different people during her trips. She’s shared dinners with these people and have even kept in touch with some of them. Sharon has lived in many places, but she didn’t know her neighbors most of the time. Now, she has friends from all over the country!

While she envies those who own bigger vans, Sharon knows that the teardrop trailer is the one that would work best for her and her two chihuahuas, as she’s the type who loves setting up camp.

Watch the video below and take a tour inside Sharon’s tiny home on wheels as she pursues a nomadic lifestyle.