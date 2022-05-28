Woman goes viral for transforming her $5K wedding gown into an elegant cocktail dress

Most women preserve their wedding dresses in hopes that their future daughters will wear them on their big day. But this practicing attorney and also a lifestyle content creator in New York City took a different route—by chopping off her bridal gown.

Taylor Popik recently went viral on TikTok after sharing the transformation of her wedding gown into a mini cocktail dress.

Taylor got married in August last year and wore a Tony Ward Bridal Gown she bought at Kleinfeld Bridal. The mermaid gown features beading, a romantic floral applique, and a plunging neckline. To Taylor, it was love at first fit.

“When I went into Kleinfeld, another girl was trying on the dress, and my mom, who didn’t even know that I liked the dress, told me that I needed to try it on,” she told Insider of finding the gown.

“It was one of those destiny things. I tried on three dresses, but I knew the Tony Ward was the one, and we said ‘yes’ on my first fitting.”

The lifestyle content creator loved the dress so much that she wanted to wear it again in Italy this summer on her honeymoon.

“It’s the best-fitting dress I’ve ever owned, so why not wear it again?” she said.

In a video, she shared that her wedding dress cost over $5,000 and that she was ready to have it altered into a minidress after it sat in her closet for nearly a year. She captioned the clip, “This is your sign to CHOP IT girls!!!”

Taylor took the dress to her regular seamstress, and after receiving the final product, she decided to film it for her followers to see.

“I love the way it came out. I’m so happy with it,” said Taylor, who noted that she would also probably wear the shortened dress on their anniversaries.

The content creator’s TikTok showing the chopped dress caught the attention of many TikTok users. To date, it has been viewed over 3.8 million times.

“I shared the process with my audience because I always encourage them to do what feels right for them, and this was an example of that for me,” Taylor told “Good Morning America.”

After her followers requested to see the new look of the dress, Taylor created a slideshow of before and after pictures replicating her wedding photo shoot. In another video, she showed how she planned to style the cocktail dress, posing in a cream blazer, a pair of silver lace-up heels, and a handbag.

In the viral TikTok, the lifestyle content creator explained why she opted to shorten her expensive wedding gown.

“I was debating preserving it but I have a feeling my daughter, if I have one one day, will not want to wear my 35-year-old wedding dress,” she said. “I decided to repurpose it [and] chop it short so I can rewear it.”

Her mother actually kept her wedding gown, but despite her best efforts to preserve it, the dress didn’t withstand the test of time.

Now, Taylor is thinking of ways to repurpose the leftover material from the bottom half of her gown.

“I have so much fabric left that I think I’m going to save some of it and then I’m going to do something else with the rest of it,” she told the outlet.

Taylor received hundreds of suggestions from TikTok users, including donating to a company that repurposes wedding gowns to make dresses for stillborn babies and other charitable causes.

“I hope that I can inspire other women to always do what feels right for them, even if it goes against the grain of societal expectations,” Taylor said. “If even one bride repurposes her wedding gown so that she can wear her sentimental dress while creating new special memories, I’ll be happy.”

She also hopes that her story motivates other brides to allow themselves to have more fun with their bridal wardrobe and “think more sustainably in general.”

Taylor is a “recipe developer, food photographer, and skincare concierge” who runs The Wellness for Life Blog dedicated to “providing recipes, recommendations, and inspiration for leading a life of true wellbeing.” You can also follow her on Instagram for more lifestyle tips.

Here’s a before-and-after video of Taylor’s wedding dress.

