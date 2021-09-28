Look inside this adorable Winnie the Pooh-inspired tiny home tucked away in the forests of England

Fancy a unique AirBnB experience? If you want to live like Winnie the Pooh for a day, this Airbnb in the UK is the perfect destination for you.

A cozy custom-built Airbnb in Nutley, England, UK, listed as “A house fit for Disney’s Winnie the Pooh,” is offering a stay inspired by the beloved storybook.

The host and curator of the accommodation, Kim Raymond, is a Disney-appointed Winnie the Pooh illustrator who has been sketching the iconic bear for more than three decades.

Since the listing was anticipated to be extremely popular, it was only made available for two separate one-night stays for the September 24-25 weekend only to UK residents. And as expected, the dates got booked up quickly.

The Winnie the Pooh-inspired home that gives you a unique AirBnB experience was made available as part of Disney’s 95th Anniversary celebrations of the popular children’s character.

“Winnie the Pooh is a childhood jewel beloved by families the world over,” said Catherine Powell, Airbnb Global Head of Hosting. “This year, the original books celebrate their 95th anniversary.

What better way to commemorate A.A. Milne’s classic work than with these two once-in-a-lifetime stays in the original Hundred Acre Wood. A perfect place to do nothing. As Pooh said, “doing ‘Nothing’ often leads to the very best Something.””

The treehouse can accommodate up to four people and is located in Ashdown Forest, the area that inspired the Hundred Acre Woods where Pooh bear and his friends lived.

The cottage looks like it was Winnie the Pooh himself who designed it. Raymond got the help of a team of experts to bring it to life as it was depicted in the A.A. Milne tales.

The façade has tree branches wrapping around the red doorway, with “Mr. Sanders” inscribed above it.

Raymond also designed an acorn-patterned wallpaper and made sure the space had some major cottagecore feel to it. And in true Winnie the Pooh style, the kitchen cupboards are stocked with many “hunny pots.”

The house is ideal for a relaxing family stay. There is a double bed on the ground floor and two single beds on the mezzanine area, accessible via timber ladders.

The lounge area features a seating and dining area for guests to enjoy a “smackerel” or two.

There is no bathroom inside the treehouse itself, but there’s a temporary one with a toilet, shower, and sink just a few steps away.

During their stay, lucky guests will get to taste locally sourced meals, take a guided tour through the original Hundred Acre Wood, and play Poohsticks on Poohsticks Bridge.

The Airbnb is also stocked with a wide range of wellness products to encourage guests to live more like Pooh, who embraced his natural surroundings and went at his own pace. The products include yoga mats, journals, and cozy throws for winding down.

“I have been illustrating Winnie the Pooh for 30 years and I continue to be inspired by the classic decorations of E.H. Shepard and the more recent Disney stories,” Raymond said.

“The ‘Bearbnb’ is a unique AirBnB experience that brings the charm of Pooh to life for fans, whilst honoring the original adventures that have been so important to many people for 95 years.”

The house rules posted on the Airbnb listing are also whimsical: “Strictly no heffalumps inside the house” and “A snack of “a little something” encouraged at 11 o’clock in the morning.” Of course, “Hands are to be kept out of the honey pots.”

The small cottage rents for £95 ($130) a night. The booking fee will be donated to Together for Short Lives, a UK charity that helps support families with seriously ill children.

Take a virtual tour below: