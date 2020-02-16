Man who passed away eight years ago still gets his wife flowers every Valentine’s Day

Please share our story on: Pinterest Email

Flowers, chocolates, and love letters – when we think of Valentine’s Day, these three things immediately come to mind. This widely celebrated occasion is a day that romantics, in particular, especially enjoy, as it is the perfect opportunity for them to show their love to the special people in their lives.

This Kentucky man who died in 2012 was a certified romantic. Before he passed on, this husband made sure that his wife would always feel how much he loves her even when he is gone.

For more than 8 years, Tracey Cox had been receiving flower arrangements from her late husband, Rich, for her birthday and Valentine’s Day, which are a day apart.

When Tracey first received flowers from Rich a year after he had passed, she recalled being in shock over what her husband had arranged for her.

“It was really emotional,” Tracey told CNN. “It was sad, but also happy at the same time because I just knew he’d always be with me.”

The flower deliveries continued every year after 2013, with each bouquet accompanied by a new note every time. For this year’s set, the letter read, “Happy Birthday and Valentine’s Day. Love Rich.”

Even though every year brings a different message, the way it makes Tracey feel remains unchanging – it makes her feel loved.

“Tracey, even though you can’t see me, I am always here. I love you. Love Rich,” the note from 2018 said.

Tracey describes her husband wonderfully. In their 26 years of being together, Rich was nothing but a loving, caring, and emotional man. He was exactly the type of person who would give his wife flowers for no particular reason besides making her happy.

“Every time I get them, it really brings back a lot of emotions and joyful tears,” Tracey said. “It really brings back all the memories we were able to make together.”

Rich was 53 when he succumbed to throat cancer. Tracey is now 63 years old and lives in Georgetown, Kentucky.

Bethany, the couple’s daughter, told CNN that her dad revealed his secret plans to her and her three siblings.

“We don’t know exactly how it’s done, but we do know that they won’t stop any time soon,” she said.

She said she wasn’t surprised by her father’s thoughtfulness, knowing very well that he was exactly that type of person.

“He’s literally the role model of a man that every woman wants to find,” Bethany said. “A true love story.”

As for Tracey, if she could send a message to Rich right now, she would tell him that she remains grateful for everything he did during their time together and beyond.

What a beautiful gesture of love! Rich made sure that even after he is long gone, his wife will get to celebrate a special Valentine.