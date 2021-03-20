This whimsical cottage by the sea looks straight out of a fairytale, take a look inside

Have you ever wondered how the whimsical homes depicted in our childhood storybooks would look like in real life? If you have, you are not alone.

As it turns out, we don’t have to rely on our imaginations anymore because there is a house in British Columbia that looks straight out of a fairytale!

Make sure to reach the end of this story for a full tour of the home!

The whimsical Winckler Cottage—named after its owner, Bruce Winckler—is a home that will take your breath away. This small dwelling sits on the shores of Vancouver Island in British Columbia, and it’s unlike anything you have ever seen.

Although it’s called the Winckler Cottage, Bruce’s friends like to call it the “Hansel and Gretel Cottage.” It was constructed by two very talented folks from Lindcroft Custom Dwellings—Tim Lindberg and Daniel Huscroft. These men are also the brilliant minds behind the quaint design of the cottage.

Bruce is, indeed, a very lucky man. That’s because his charming home is built directly on an ocean inlet, which means he gets to see the whales and seals play. Once he steps foot outside, he can take in these incredible views and just watch the world go by.

This lovely home is skillfully made, as evidenced by its intriguing and detailed exterior that boasts of exquisite workmanship. The roof is made up of cedar shakes, which were handmade and shaped to be able to fit the curves of the roof.

Just imagine the time and effort it took to do all of that piece by piece!

The designers made sure the finishing details of the house still follow the theme. Spot the metal vent cap that is shaped like a mushroom! This piece is made by local metalwork artist Jake James.

Once you step inside, you might think you’ve entered a different house. That’s because its interior sports a modern, rustic look. For the house to be functional and apt for day-to-day living, the playful design had to be left at the door.

Bruce has an L-shaped kitchen that he loves, but he admits that if he were given the chance to do it again, he would add a full oven. Regardless, the wide counter space is proved to be practical and allows him to prepare meals comfortably.

The main attraction in the living room is a beautiful stone fireplace that keeps the entire home warm and cozy during the cold months. A small table with two chairs is placed by the window, treating anyone who sits on them to the spectacular ocean views.

Every inch of the home has been cleverly utilized. The organically shaped stairs that lead to the loft bedroom serve as storage space for all the electronics in the home and the water heater.

Upstairs, the sleeping loft boasts a simple design. Still, it looks cozy enough to rest your head at night. The roof has a dramatic pitch that adds a sense of elegance to the space which remains open to the living room below.

The height of the whimsical cottage gives the house a light and homey feel; you wouldn’t feel cramped at all while inside. The natural materials used in the interiors also do a great job of making you feel at home.

The bathroom of the Winckler Cottage is functional and equipped with all the necessities – a shower, basin, and a flushing toilet.

Despite its simplicity, the designers were able to incorporate a high-level of artistry into its design.

Bruce Winckler is very fortunate to call this magical cottage his home! Take a tour inside in the video below.

What do you think of the whimsical Winckler Cottage? Let us know in the comments below!

Visit Living Big in a Tiny Home YouTube channel for more amazing videos!

Don’t forget to share this story with your friends and family.