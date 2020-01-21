‘Weird-looking’ Husky just wants a family to love her for who she is

Please share our story on: Pinterest Email

Jubilee the husky is just like any other dog – she’s sweet, playful, and has a big heart for humans and her fellow dogs. However, she was surrendered to a local rescue group by her breeder because of a heartbreaking reason – no one wanted her because of her ‘weird’ appearance.

As humans, we are fully aware of the fact that none of us are perfect. Every individual has strengths and great qualities to be proud of, but along with that also comes shortcomings and traits that we either can improve or have no control over.

Despite our imperfections, we all have a deep longing in our hearts to be accepted by our peers.

The same goes for this husky named Jubilee. Although she had the biggest heart, sadly, not everyone she’s met saw her that way. The four-year-old dog was surrendered to a New Jersey-based rescue group, Husky House, in May 2018 because of the most trivial reason – her unique appearance.

In her former carer’s own words, Jubilee was called “weird-looking” because of her eyes, which gives her an always-surprised expression. The breeder struggled with finding Jubilee a suitable buyer because nobody wanted to get an unusual-looking pet.

Of course, the husky’s friends at the Husky House thought the opposite.

“We think she’s absolutely beautiful!” a spokesperson for the rescue group told The Dodo.

Due in part to her appearance, the group had a hard time finding potential adopters for Jubilee. The poor dog has encountered tons of rejection in the past, which makes her wary around strangers who might also think that she’s ‘weird’ just because of her different look.

In hopes of finding a forever home for Jubilee, Husky House shared her story on their Facebook page. They wrote:

“My name is Jubilee. I’m a 4 year old female husky who has been with Husky House for a long time. I came from a “breeder” who couldn’t sell me because he said I was “weird” looking. Huskies are majestic looking dogs and I don’t know why I don’t look like them.

I wish I was beautiful so someone would want me to be their dog.

I like other dogs, but I don’t like cats. I love people, but I’m a little shy because people mostly laugh at the way I look.

Doesn’t anyone want a funny looking husky? I wish I had a family of my own who could love me even though I’m not pretty.”

The post went viral almost instantly, garnering thousands of encouraging comments from people all over the world. Most of them were saying what a beautiful dog Jubilee was, and many expressed their intentions of adopting her.

Jubilee’s story made rounds on the internet and luckily, it caused a great outcome – she finally found a forever home! Husky House posted an update informing their followers that a previous adopter of theirs took in Jubilee, who will now be living with her fur-siblings in her new home.

For sure, Jubilee is having a fantastic time now that she has a family to shower with love and lots of doggy kisses.

