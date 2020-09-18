Incredible video of a visual artist creating a knot in her stomach using only makeup goes viral

Spread positivity on: Pinterest Email

You don’t want to miss this awesome footage of makeup artist Mirjana Kika Milosevic tying her own stomach in a knot! Does that go past the proverbial? In a way it does, watch the video above!

This is a video that you really can’t see every day. The impressively talented makeup artist is in the process of a super challenging task, namely, to create a visual illusion of having her own stomach tied in a knot only by the means of applying makeup! As she begins, you don’t really have a clue what’s about to happen in the end, but we promise, just a few moments into this stunning video, you’ll be mind-blown by her extraordinary talent!

Not every one of us is endowed with artistic skills of the true masters, some of us have to be content with managing to draw stick people, and barely recognizable for that matter. Unlike the lot, the makeup artist Mirjana Milosevic can be seriously proud of her talent for painting, and not ordinary painting: she transforms the appearance of people, and more often of her own, by applying colors directly on human skin.

Body painting is the thing for Mirjana Milosevic, or better known as Kika. Kika’s talent is quite impressive! She is able to pull off some incredible body art illusion that leaves you scratching your head. She must have a lot of fun showing people her passion, she puts smiles on people’s faces every day!

Have you ever imagined what it looks like when you get your stomach in a knot? Bodypainting artist Mirjana Kika Milosevic shows us in this incredible time lapse clip!

Mirjana Kika Milosevic is an incredibly skilled Serbian makeup artist from Smederevo, and her “Wooden puppet doll” project is probably her best so far. Not only it won her Internet fame, but also the national NYX Face Awards competition in the optical illusion category. “Kika” means “braid” or “pigtail” in Serbian.

Kika’s skills in the art of bodypainting are unmatched! We have seen her do all sorts of incredible illusions, some inspired by pop culture, while others inspired by everyday things! Just look at how she managed to go from a regular mom to Tim Burton’s Corpse bride in a matter of minutes (and a lot of help from the video editing software). Her painting skills and knowledge of the human anatomy are just astounding!

Speaking of human anatomy, we just have to tell you about Kika’s X-Ray optical illusion, where she painted her entire body to look like the skeleton would on an X-Ray image. She positions her hoop of aluminum foil and starts from there, sketching out the individual bones on her arms, chest, and face. A bit of white paint here and a lot of black paint there later, the result gives us the shivers. Go check that out!

Body painting is a form art ever growing in popularity in the past decade. However, unlike tattoo and other forms of body art, body painting is as the term says literally painting on the skin with temporary colors.

The actual process of painting can take from a few minutes to a few hours, and the paint can last on the skin several hours to (if henna pigments are used) two or more weeks. Many artists and do body painting professionally for TV commercials, and especially in the film industry.

