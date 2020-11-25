UPS driver surprises teen in his route with special delivery to make him smile

A UPS delivery man surprised teen with autism with a special delivery for Halloween.

Kipp Youngman has been with UPS for 28 years now. This gave him the opportunity not just to drive around Vermont but also to know more about their customers.

The demand for deliveries increased during this pandemic which made him drop by the same houses more often. This was when he learned about Max Finn, a 14-year-old boy with autism, who is also a UPS fan.

Youngman discovered that the boy has been dressing up as a UPS driver in Halloweens. He said, “he wants to be a UPS man, so I mean, wow, why not just encourage him.”

Amazed by Finn’s love for UPS man outfit, he found a way to make the boy happy despite the company’s strict rules on giving UPS uniforms to non-UPS employees.

One day, Youngman drove to Finn’s house with a special delivery: a big box jam-packed with UPS swag. There was a vest, a winter hat and a toy UPS truck which Finn apparently loved the most.

The smile on the boy’s face was priceless and with so much gratefulness, he gave Youngman a friendly bear hug.

Finn’s mom, Wendy Radcliff said that her son has always loved trucks and gets excited every time he sees one. Finn runs to the door whenever Kipp’s truck pulls up in front of their house.

He always greets him and even though Finn doesn’t say so, Radcliff can see his admiration for Youngman.

Before Halloween arrived, Finn told his mom that he wanted to dress up as a UPS driver. This did not surprise Radcliff since it has been his go-to costumes in the past years.

She has always been making knock-off UPS outfits for him but this time; he was really getting something genuine for Youngman.

Radcliffe was very touched by the special delivery done by Youngman. Bringing up a child with autism is tough for them but Finn gives them so much happiness.

“When Max was first diagnosed, we were pretty sad, because we didn’t know what it meant. We were worried about the loss of potential and things he wouldn’t be able to do in life,” she said.

“And then we realized how much we’ve gained in our life from him because he makes us more attuned and attentive to other people that we never recognized before.”

For Youngman, this has been a very fulfilling experience. He has been delivering a lot of expensive packages in years but he never got a reaction as priceless as Finn’s.

His rare smile showed a lot of positive emotions that warmed his heart. “Everybody has a purpose. Max has a purpose.

Everybody has a purpose, and I guess I’m finding out my purpose right now looking at you, which I’ve been wondering for a while,” Youngman said.

Thank you Kipp Youngman, for bringing joy to young boy Max Finn and for being a reminder that small acts of kindness matter, especially in these trying times! May you brighten more days and touch more lives with your compassion!

Watch this video to see Finn’s priceless reaction on Youngman’s special delivery: