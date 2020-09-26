This unique succulent has transparent leaves that look like a bunch of gleaming gems

Spread positivity on: Pinterest Email

If you’ve killed one too many plants in the past, then maybe it’s time for you to invest in a non-green thumb’s best friend: succulents.

With their thick fleshy leaves and stems that can store a fair amount of water, these plants have been a favorite among people who can’t be bothered with the typical maintenance that comes with other plants. For this reason, these succulents have dominated the mainstream gardening market for some years now.

As opposed to most plants, succulents require little from its owners. There’s no daily watering, trimming, or frequent repotting involved in keeping them alive.

The aloe vera, snake plant, and pincushion cactus are only a few of the many types of succulents out there. But if you get yourself acquainted, you’ll discover that there is a wide variety of succulents to choose from. And if you want something that will pique the interest of anyone who sees it, the Haworthia cooperi is the perfect plant for you. This beautiful plant has see-through leaves that resemble shiny gems!

This juicy-looking succulent goes by many names, such as Cushion aloe, Window haworthia, Star window plant, and Zebra cactus. Its transparent leaves are just so mesmerizing to look at, especially when the light penetrates through them and makes the bulbs gleam.

An article published in Green and Vibrant describes the Haworthia cooperi as “a small succulent with densely packed fleshy blue-green leaves which form a rosette shape.” It’s native to the Eastern Cape province of South Africa and has 13 varieties.

They can grow up to four inches and require little water, as you would expect from most succulents. This makes them ideal for people who often forget to water their plants or frequently go on vacations. They can survive short periods of drought and will probably still be gleaming just the same by the time you come back!

The best way to keep your Haworthia cooperi alive is by not overwatering it. During the winter, you should dramatically decrease your watering to once a month to keep the soil’s moisture at a healthy level.

You must plant this succulent in a well-draining potting mix as it hates sitting in wet soil. You can easily make your own by combining the following ingredients: organic potting soil, shredded bark, coarse sand, pebbles, or charcoal. You may also top the soil with gravel to prevent its leaves from touching the earth and rotting.

The Haworthia cooperi enjoys bright light, but don’t expose it to direct or full sun as the heat can harm it. If you plan to grow it as a houseplant, put it in a windowsill where it can receive ample light when the sun floods through the window in the mornings. Four to five hours of indirect sunlight each day is enough to keep this succulent happy.

This plant is slow-growing; therefore, they don’t really outgrow their pots very often. However, it’s good practice to repot them every few years to refresh the soil. Do this during the spring and early summer, and never use a pot two sizes bigger than its original home. Use fresh potting soil in the new pot and water the plant to help it settle in its new home.

Check out the gallery below to see stunning images of these plant jewels.