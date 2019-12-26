Two lost dogs make it home for Christmas with the help of a kind bus driver

Please share our story on: Pinterest Email

With the help of a kind bus driver, two lost dogs wandering in the frigid night found their way back to their family this holiday season.

Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus driver Jamie Grabowski had just finished her bus route and was heading back to the garage around midnight when something on the side of the road caught her eye. Two dogs, who appeared to be unattended, were running in and out of the street in the cold night.

Jamie knew she had to stop. She opened the driver’s side window and called out to the pups.

“Hey, you two! You need to go home right now. C’mon, c’mon inside!” Jamie can be heard saying in a surveillance video from the bus.

The driver opened the front door and guided the two dogs onto the bus. She called MCTS Dispatchers to inform them of her situation, then she sat on the bus and played with the four-legged friends until a police officer arrived to get them.

The officer carried the dogs to his car and took them to the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC), the only facility that takes in stray dogs. Upon assessment, the staff learned that the Pit Bull and Doberman Pinscher were about two years old and were in good health.

As it turns out, the “very sweet and playful” pups had gotten out of their family’s yard, which is about two-and-a-half miles away from where the kind bus driver found them. Their worried owners had been searching for them all night but had no luck in finding them. Thankfully, Jamie was at the right place at the right time and rescued the two from the street.

Jamie, an animal lover and self-described ‘dog whisperer,’ said that she is very happy to have helped the adventurous duo find their way back to their families. During that night, it was around 20 degrees outside, and she was concerned that the dogs might get hit by a car or freeze.

This week, Jamie got to reunite with the two dogs she rescued and their owners.

The MCTS shared the photos of the reunion on Twitter and wrote:

“MCTS Bus Driver Jamie Grabowski got to reunite today with the two pups she found. She also met the dogs’ grateful family for the first time!”

The owners said that they are extremely grateful to Jamie and to all those involved for this Christmas miracle of getting their pets back.

Jamie’s act of goodwill is the perfect story of kindness and compassion this holiday season!

Watch the video below to see how Jamie rescued the two pups.

