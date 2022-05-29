Twin sisters surprise stepmom on Mother’s Day by asking her to officially adopt them in emotional video

A New Jersey mom got the best Mother’s Day gift ever when her identical twin stepdaughters asked her to adopt them via a viral TikTok video.

In a now-viral TikTok, Gabriella Ruvolo shared the moment they popped the question to their mom, Becky Ruvolo, 37.

The sisters, 20, used a photo book to convey the special message and were on either side of Becky when she pored through the album’s contents on Mother’s Day.

“You are family, you are home, you are the true definition of what a mother is … With that being said, we have one thing to ask you,” Becky reads in part. “Mom, will you adopt us?”

Becky tearfully responded with “Really?” and collapsed onto the table, sobbing into her hands.

Sitting back up, she said, “Of course, I will!” The trio then joined in an embrace, each wiping tears from their eyes.

On May 9, Gabriella posted the emotional video on TikTok and set it to Coldplay’s hit single, “Yellow.” It quickly went viral on the platform, racking up over 5 million views as of writing.

Becky said she didn’t see the moment coming.

“I was so caught off guard,” she told “Good Morning America.” “When I read that, it was just pure shock and an honor and the emotions of just like, ‘Is this really happening?'”

Gabriella and Julianna Ruvolo said they’ve always wanted to ask their stepmom to adopt them and thought this was a perfect time.

“We figured like, what’s the best time to ask the biggest question we will probably ever ask? And why not make it on Mother’s Day? Ask our mom to officially be our mother on the day dedicated to her,” Julianna told “GMA.”

Becky first started dating the girls’ father, Pete Ruvolo, in 2010. She met his kids a few months after.

“When I met the girls, I was very nervous, but we hit it off and they were 8 years old at the time. And it kind of just snowballed and flowed from there into our family,” Becky said.

“That meeting was way more important for me when she met the girls because if they didn’t get along or it didn’t work out, I didn’t know what I was going to do because the girls always come first,” Pete, 50, added.

As it turns out, Pete had nothing to worry about because the trio hit it off. In fact, Gabriella said Becky was the “missing piece” that completed their family.

Pete said that the twins voluntarily called Becky “mom.” The first time they did that, Becky called him and said she didn’t want them to call her that because she didn’t want them to feel “forced.”

Becky had told the girls they could call her whatever they wanted, but they chose “mom.”

“We were already calling her mom because it felt so natural,” Gabriella said. “We met as friends and then she became mom and it was just, from the start, it was like love at first sight.”

Juliana said they had always wanted to call her mom because Becky was always there for them.

When Becky and Pete married in 2013, they included the sisters in their ceremony. Becky also shared a special message with the twins on the big day.

Pete, who was filming the girls’ adoption proposal, said that he’s glad to have captured the touching moment on camera.

“To actually see it unfold, just filled me with such a feeling of pride, proud for my girls and for my wife. I know how happy that would make her and it really was such a special moment,” he said.

The twins knew that Becky would say yes, so they already had the adoption papers prepared and organized for their mom to sign.

They presented the documents to Becky, who excitedly told them, “Give me a pen!”

Now that their story has become a viral TikTok video, the Ruvolo family hopes that it inspires other families like them to develop a closer relationship with each other.

“It’s possible to have a true family whether it [is] blended or not. And you can have this kind of love,” Pete said.

Click on the video below to see how this special Mother’s Day proposal went down.

