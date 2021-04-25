Heads up, beachlovers: These twin Airbnb tiny homes should be your next travel destination

If you’ve been planning your next beach getaway for when the world reopens, these nature-inspired tiny homes in New Zealand might just be the place to cure your travel bug.

Kevin, an old-school surfer, and his wife, Trish, have built two nature-inspired tiny home Airbnbs on a fantastic location that is only 100 meters away from a surf beach on the wild west coast of New Zealand.

As an “old surfy,” Kevin had a passion for living out by the ocean. Realizing that they could make some money off their tiny houses, they decided to turn them into Airbnbs.

Another great thing about having a property near the beach is that they could bring their family there to spend the weekend and have some quality time.

The first tiny house looks incredible and built from many pre-loved materials such as the deck, boards, and a coal box that houses the gas and water pump.

Once you enter the home, you will be stunned by its sophisticated interior. The whole design of the tiny house was focused on taking advantage of the spectacular views.

One can just sit on the sofa by the big picture window and admire what’s out there.

Underneath the luxurious-looking lounge is a full-sized, pull-out bed. It has enough overhead space so you can actually sit on it without hitting your head. Kevin and Trish also made the bed on little rollers, allowing anyone to pull it out, make it, then push it back in.

The stairs going up the loft have tiny cubby holes that can accommodate quite a large amount of items.

The tiny home also has a great-sized kitchen complete with everything you would need to prepare meals. Their dining table is made from a part of an old native timber door that has been cut in half, which adds character to the dining area.

The whole bathroom is very tidy and equipped with modern fixtures.

It has a good-sized shower and a flushing toilet.

The first tiny house feels really open, spacious, and modern. It was built in such a way that it takes advantage of the incredible natural vista.

The design of the second tiny house mirrors the other one perfectly and blends into the natural landscape.

It has a semi-commercial door that you can open up on a good day to make the tiny space feel bigger. Doing so will also make you feel as though you’re still immersed in the beautiful wild landscape outside, even when you’re inside.

Although it’s just over 50 square meters, the home feels really open and spacious. The theme of the entire structure gives off a surfer’s paradise vibe.

The sleeping area is combined with the entertainment area. The entertainment cabinet is built on wheels, so if you need privacy, you can roll it out and place it in front of the bed to separate it from the dining area.

There’s also a loft above where you can lounge.

The home also has a private outdoor area perfect for reading the newspaper or a book in the morning while you have your breakfast.

Take a tour inside these stunning tiny homes by the beach in the video below.

Kevin and Trish have really done an excellent job in building these nature-inspired tiny homes! If you liked this story, don’t forget to share it with your friends and family.