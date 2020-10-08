Toddler reunited with dad after wandering the streets with protective stray dog by his side

Spread positivity on: Pinterest Email

After wandering the streets alone one morning, a little boy was returned to his family safe and sound, all thanks to a kind neighbor and a stray dog who watched over him.

The toddler, Kh’amorion Taylor, spent his Thursday morning wandering the streets of a north St. Louis City neighborhood unsupervised by an adult. A neighbor, who wished to remain unnamed, was walking her dogs around 8 a.m. that day when she spotted the little boy.

He was wearing his pajamas and appeared to be healthy. Surprisingly, the boy wasn’t alone; he was with a stray pit bull who seemed to be protecting him.

“He looked well taken care of, he was very neat, very clean; he just didn’t have the shoes on,” the neighbor told Fox 2.

For the next few hours, the stranger did all she could to find the boy’s parents and get him home.

“I knocked on the doors up and down the street. Knocked on the doors, no answers; no one who did answer, they didn’t recognize the child,” she recalled.

She kept walking and knocking, but to no avail. After a few hours, Taylor’s dad saw his son’s photo on social media and immediately came to pick him up.

It’s unclear how the toddler managed to escape from home. Luckily for him and his parents, a kind stranger saw him before anything untoward happened.

“Because it takes a village and children, especially, are innocent,” she said.

“It is important that we stick together, that we help each other, that we go back to the things that our grandparents and their community used to do,” she added. “That we build a sense of unity.”

The boy and the stray pit bull developed a bond in the short time they were together. While being reunited with his dad, Taylor kept saying the word “puppy,” as if he wanted the dog to come home with them.

Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. But the good news is that the St. Louis police might adopt him instead.

The lost child got back safely to his parents, while the stray dog who kept him company will soon have a family of his own. This story started out not so great, but it certainly ended well for everybody!

While it’s sad that many people still think that this dog breed is dangerous, there are lots of stories proving otherwise. The truth is that they’re big dogs with big hearts, and here’s another story to back that up.

When Christa Hubbard and her family adopted Peri the chicken when she was a few days old, the animal was as healthy as can be. However, she contracted an eye infection six months later, and doctors informed them that she would inevitably go blind.

The Hubbards helped Peri cope with her blindness by making certain adjustments at home. And it wasn’t just them who did – the family’s pit bull, Taj, also did his part in caring for the chicken.

When Peri lost her sight, the dog seemed to sense that something was different. Taj knew his animal companion needed help, so he took up the role of being his guardian and protector.

He became a seeing-eye dog for the hen, and the duo spent the next eight years as inseparable best friends. Sadly, Taj died in July 2018 after a long battle with cancer.

Knowing that Peri was accustomed to having a dog by her side, the Hubbards adopted two pit bull puppies.

One of the dogs, Gracie, filled the empty space that Taj left in Peri’s heart. Like the late pit bull, Gracie assumed the role of being the her protector!

While theirs is an unlikely friendship, it sure is lovely seeing two different animals with so much affection for each other.

Beautiful animal stories like these deserve to be known by many. Learn more about the story below and share this with your friends and family!

