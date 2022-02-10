Toddler’s adorable reaction to dad shaving off beard is melting hearts all over the internet

When your child has only seen you with a beard, taking it off is almost always guaranteed to elicit a very emotional reaction from your kid.

Some instantly wail upon seeing the unrecognizable face of their old man, while others refuse to look at them directly and run away as if they had just seen a ghost.

But that wasn’t the case with a youngster named Ellie. Despite asking her dad, Arthur, to get rid of his beard, the little girl was completely shocked when he actually followed through with her request.

In a clip of their previous car conversation, Ellie told her dad, “I don’t like this,” while touching his beard.

“So what do I do?” asked Arthur.

“You take it off,” Ellie said. “I don’t like it.”

Turns out, the toddler completely forgot about that talk.

While in the car with Ellie, Arthur took off his mask to reveal his freshly shaved face. The surprise on her face was unmistakable.

“Hey, why did you take it off?” she innocently asked.

“You said you want me to take it off,” her dad replied.

She then asks him questions that only a toddler could come up with. But it seemed like there was one question she couldn’t let go of.

Again, Ellie asked her dad, “Why did you take it off?”

“Because you told me to,” Arthur responded.

“You’re so silly,” she said, giggling. “You’re so silly, Popsy.”

After that, Ellie seemed to have made peace with her dad’s new look.

“I like your face,” the girl said as she gently touched the part of Arthur’s face where his beard used to be. “Well, it’s so sharpy.”

We have no idea what “sharpy” means, but Ellie’s reactions are so adorable!

“You think I’m pretty?” Arthur asked, and Ellie gave him a heart-melting reply.

“Yeah, no. I think you’re handsome,” Ellie said. “And you’re beautiful!”

She then proceeds to shower Arthur with more compliments.

“I like it,” she added.

And after looking at her father straight in the eyes, Ellie said, “Whoa. I love you!”

Listening to her positive words, it’s clear that Ellie’s parents speak nothing but love and praises to her. It’s probably why she’s so good at giving compliments and growing up to be a very sweet kid.

Arthur recorded their cute exchange on camera and posted the clip on Instagram in December of last year, where it quickly went viral. So far, it has received over 1.2 million likes and thousands of comments. Here are some of the viewers’ reactions.

“You can see they tell her often that she is pretty and beautiful and they love her.”

“Sweet baby girl, falling in love with daddy all over again.”

“That kid knows that compliments make people feel connected and loved and she wants her dad to feel that way. I love this.”

Isn’t this the cutest daddy-daughter talk ever? Watch their entire conversation unfold in the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ellie and theo (@uncooltoddler)

Arthur runs a vlogging channel on YouTube and regularly posts content on his Instagram. Follow him on his social media channels to get the latest updates on his adorable family.

