Tiny Yorkie attacked by coyote while walking with its owner is on the road to full recovery

Lily Kwan, 10, was walking her 6-year-old Yorkshire terrier Macy around her Toronto, Ontario, neighborhood when a coyote began stalking them.

Terrified, the girl began screaming for help and pulling Macy by her leash while the coyote chased them. Lily eventually had to drop the leash because the pup wouldn’t follow her.

With her owner gone, Macy revealed her inner Goliath—the little dog bravely turned toward the wild animal and tried to scare it off.

Lily had seen the recent warnings that a coyote was chasing kids in their neighborhood.

“I thought, am I next, what is going to happen to me?” she said.

Yorkies weigh just 5 to 7 pounds in adulthood, making them one of the smallest dog breeds in the world. But despite her size, Macy’s feisty personality and fearless attitude worked in her favor during a life-threatening situation!

The frantic child ran to the sidewalk and started calling for help, but no one heard her. She tried ringing on people’s doorbells and knocking on people’s doors until one neighbor let her in.

A neighbor’s video surveillance camera captured the moment on video. Macy began squaring up against the much larger coyote, going head-to-head for several moments. At one point, the animal grabs the dog in its jaw and shakes her viciously.

Finally, the neighbor who let Lily in rushed outside and came to Macy’s rescue, driving the coyote away. Once the animal was gone, the girl ran to the dog’s side to check her for injuries. Sadly, brave Macy suffered deep puncture wounds on her torso and leg.

“She’s a super brave dog, I love her so much and I just thought this tiny dog could protect this huge human being, trying to fight off this huge coyote,” Lily said.

Macy ended up needing surgery and spent a week recovering at the animal hospital. Dorothy Kwan, Lily’s mother and a single mom of two, took over caring for Macy.

Thankfully, a friend of hers named Mel was there to help her with other things, including her cooking, grocery shopping, caring for her cat, and multiple runs to the pet store to get supplies such as pill pockets, food, pee pads, gauze and alcohol wipes.

“My dog would do anything for our family, so I’m actually not surprised that she did that,” Dorothy said. “I would never guess that a coyote, you know, would come out during the day and especially with someone screaming and yelling it still was not fazed, it just kept coming after her and our dog, you know, despite all the yelling, it was quite aggressive.”

Dorothy, who calls Macy their “little hero,” recently posted an update on the dog’s condition.

“We are so blessed that we are able to give Macy the best treatment for a full recovery,” she wrote. “Her appetite has improved and she’s happy and playful.”

Macy is also undergoing acupuncture treatments with a vet to help her with pain management and increase her energy and mobility levels. She will also be seeing a chiropractor who will help with her back.

Dorothy was told the ministry is tracking the coyotes with electronic collars, but she’s frustrated that no one will trap them. Nevertheless, she’s glad that Macy survived.

Watch Macy bravely fight off a coyote in the video below.