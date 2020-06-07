Spread positivity on: Pinterest Email

Successful tiny house living entails efficient utilization of space, something that this modern tiny home in Queensland, Australia, perfectly manifests. It is so modern that it has its own unique way to prevent a common home owner’s problem – clogged toilets.

Colin and Megan, a couple who has been married for 30 years, used to live in a typical four-bedroom family home. But when their daughters moved out, they began to question if they really needed to stay in a big house. Inspired by the tiny homes they see on TV, they decided to start building one of their own.

They intend to retire in the house and didn’t want to be crawling into a bedroom loft, which is the primary reason they built their home on a gooseneck trailer. Doing that also allowed them to build a relatively large tiny house measuring 39x10x14ft.

Lucky for them, they found a beautiful area where they can park their trailer. The couple enjoys coming outside to admire the beautiful landscaping and potter around the gardens as a way to unwind.

The exterior design of the home is of Megan’s choosing. She’s always wanted to have a Hampton-style house, so she borrowed some of its aesthetics and applied it into their own abode.

Upon entering the home, one would feel that it’s incredibly spacious, thanks to the interior’s light colors.

Colin worked as a cabinetmaker for about 15 years, so the kitchen was something that he was keen on working on. They wanted it to be functional and, at the same time, look aesthetically pleasing. With that, he installed extra drawers in the cabinets wherever he can.

The kitchen has a full-size refrigerator and gas cooktop, so they can save on their power usage. It also has a table that can double as a desk. Colin made it from a reclaimed piece of timber and masterfully restored it.

Their lounge area has a full window at the end, allowing light and air to come through. Colin and Megan spend their time here relaxing and watching television.

They also managed to add a workspace up in the loft, which works like a standing desk.

A lot of the lighting within the house is smart-controlled. One of its cool features is that it can be changed into different moods!

The home boasts of a sizable bathroom and features a full-size mirror with internal LED lighting and Bluetooth speakers! Of course, Colin also used his cabinetmaking expertise in this area and installed as much extra storage space as he can. He built a tiny cupboard where they store rolls, a pullout shelf where they keep their towels and dirty clothes, a pullout bench that can be used as seating, and a pullout drying rack in case they needed an extra during the rainy days.

While these are great features, what’s most notable about their bathroom is the incinerating septic system, where there is no need for water and sewer system, this system uses electric power or natural/propane gas. This kind of waste disposal prevents instances of clogged toilets as it turns waste into sterile clean ash with intense heat. They didn’t want to use composting or anything else, so they investigated and got the ‘Cinderella toilet’. Say no more to clogged toilets!

Their bedroom is cozy and much more spacious than one in a loft. The bed has storage space underneath, drawers on the side, and pigeon holes for their footwear.

Colin and Megan have been living here for 15 months, and they have both embraced their downsized home. One of the most remarkable things about their tiny home is that they were both very hands-on during its building process. In the words of Megan, it became an “us project.” It’s a house that love has built!

Take a tour inside this Colin and Megan’s incredible tiny house in the video below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

You may follow the couple’s Instagram where they share more about their big tiny house. And visit Living Big in a Tiny Home for more amazing videos!