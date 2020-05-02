This cozy tiny home in the woods made from a shipping container will take your breath away

Spread positivity on: Pinterest Email

Home is where the heart is. This saying couldn’t be more accurate if you’re staying in a home you love! That’s how Airbnb took over the world, created an “economy of sharing “for weary travelers, transients, and wanderlust vacationers with cozy shelter. But one Airbnb listing stands out from the rest—Dianna’s living space dubbed as the ‘Lily Pad’ is made from a shipping container.

The shipping container’s colored wood accentuates the structure’s black facade. The deck’s seating area is perfect for anyone looking to unwind and enjoy Mother Nature’s company while living comfortably.

Dianna’s Lily Pad showcases Ohio’s landscape and gives you opportunities to enjoy the company of your loved ones. From taking a dip in the hot tub, grilling your signature steak, to gathering around for campfire stories, this shipping container home connects the indoor and outdoor world.

The first thing you’ll notice when you walk inside the Lily Pad is the contrast of color between its interior and exterior. The inside features pristine-white walls and ceiling while some appliances furniture’s brown and gray color gives an appealing accent. Lily Pad’s interiors look like an upscale apartment from an urban city.

The living room and is directly opposite the adjoining deck and separated by a garage door with windows. If you want to feel the cool breeze from the outside, you can hoist the door up while you’re having your morning coffee. You can stay seated on the sofa, bundled snugly near the fireplace.

The Lily Pad might be made from a shipping container, but don’t let that fool you. The living space’s intimate and modern ambiance compensates for the home’s lack of size. But that doesn’t mean the Lily Pad’s interior is crowded. It has all the essentials a humble abode should have.

A good example is how the kitchen’s clever arrangement gives the home extra space for bigger and longer countertops and cabinets. Everything in the kitchen is within your reach without making you feel cramped. Plus, the cooking space is bigger than you expect—perfect for cooking meals for the whole gang.

On the opposite side of the living room is where the bathroom is. Like the rest of the living space, it adapts the same color scheme and the minimalist yet modern aesthetic the home has. It even has a huge shower area and a sink. Toiletries from bath towels and slippers to shampoo and shower caps are provided.

Just past the bathroom is where the master bedroom is located. The huge bed is placed perpendicularly against a huge window, allowing renters to see the picturesque view of the outside.

The most fantastic thing about this shipping container home is the transition from the living room to the adjoining deck. Once you hoist the garage door upward, your living space extends to the outdoors. You’ve got nature’s beauty on one side and your gorgeous cabin on the other.

“The Lily Pad is truly spectacular! It’s a very well-appointed tiny house with all of the amenities you could want. It was extremely clean and beautifully decorated. I would highly recommend this place to anyone looking for a quiet country getaway close to lots of hiking and amenities.” Rachel wrote on the Lily Pad’s review section.

The Lily Pad, true to its name, represents pleasure and peace. Now, it’s renters couldn’t be happier and amazed by the home’s one-of-a-kind ambiance and experiencing only a few accommodations can provide. No wonder the Lily Pad gets showered by 5-stars so frequently!

Mind going for a quick tour? Watch the video below!