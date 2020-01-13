Thirsty koala approaches cyclists for a drink of water amid Australia wildfires

Please share our story on: Pinterest Email

An intense heatwave is being felt across Australia as wildfires continue to scorch acres of forests in the region. The forests are home to billions of animals, and in the thick of disasters such as this, these speechless beings are the ones who are put in the most fragile position.

Needing all the help they can get, firefighters, volunteer groups, organizations, and authorities come together to provide relief to those who are affected by the wildfires – humans and animals alike.

However, for one koala in Adelaide, it seems like waiting for help was not an option.

Anna Heusler and her group of friends were riding their bikes from the hills towards Adelaide, Australia, when they noticed a lone koala sitting in the middle of the road.

It wasn’t the first time that Anna encountered a koala during a bike ride, but this one was different. After taking a closer look, she immediately realized that the marsupial didn’t just lose its way – it was actually seeking for help.

“[He] walked right up to me as I was descending and climbed up onto my bike,” she wrote on an Instagram post detailing the encounter.

As it turns out, the koala was feeling extremely thirsty.

“We stopped the bikes to help the koala get off the road otherwise they get hit by cars. But the koala walked up to me very quickly, he was obviously very thirsty,” Anna told CNN. “As I was giving him a drink from our water bottles, he climbed up into my bike. I’ve never seen a koala move this quickly. They’re usually not people animals, they stay up on the trees and people admire them from afar.”

After chugging as much water as he needed from the bikers’ bottles, the koala – who Anna named “Kodak” – was escorted off the roadside so he can safely continue on his way.

As the wildfires continue to ravage Australia, residents in several towns of Victoria were advised to evacuate immediately to escape the inferno spreading across the region.

“There’s nothing but tragedy in Australia. It’s burning out of control,” Anna said. “I hope this episode helps spread awareness. The firefighters are the real heroes, not me.”

Watch the video below to see the cyclist’s encounter with Kodak.

Anna has created a GoFundMe page aimed at raising money for the Adelaide Koala Rescue who are caring for over 110 koalas that have been injured and left dehydrated due to the wildfires. Click HERE to donate to the cause.