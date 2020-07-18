Think about your grandparents and how angry you would be if people didn’t stop to help them

Spread positivity on: Pinterest Email

Twice this week, I have watched an elderly individual, fade into the busy life in which we all live. One man just needed Panadol for his wife but the shop assistant simply said it’s in ‘6’. But he struggled to navigate the supermarket and as I watched him go in the wrong direction, I left all my groceries and took him where he needed to go.

Today, I watched an elderly man struggle in the heat, who had obviously had a fall with a huge scrape and blood on his leg. He walked past people in the cafe, while he slowly made his way to his car. Not one person stopped. Or looked. Or acknowledged him. I took him to his car and checked he was ok.

He told me he had a fall and wasn’t sure how the air con worked in his car so he just didn’t use it. I sat with him, until his air con kicked in and heard him talk about the old frail body that he is in, that fails him now, every single day.

When you see an elderly person walking down the street, searching in the supermarket or struggling to their car, take a minute out of your busy schedule and ask them if they need a hand.

Think about your grandparents and your parents and how pissed you would be if someone didn’t stop to help them. But more, think of them as you.

Once upon a time they were you. They were busy, they had work, they had children, they were able…. Today, they are just in an older body that is not going as fast as it used to and this busy life is fucking confusing.

They deserve our utmost respect and consideration. One day it will be you, it will be us. I wish more people gave a shit about them and acknowledged them for their admirable existence and geez I hope someday, not that far away, someone does it for me.

About the Author:

I am Adele Barbaro aka The Real Mumma. I’m a working mum from Melbourne with a beautiful little boy named Harvey which we were lucky enough to have with the help of IVF. My second pregnancy was completely unplanned and an amazing surprise, bringing Harvey a little sister Chloe, making me a mum with 2 under 2. Please follow me on my Facebook page and Instagram. My official website: www.therealmumma.com