Teen surprises former coach on his birthday by asking if he will ‘officially’ adopt her

The people we call “family” aren’t only those we’re related to by blood; it also includes those who have been a significant part of our lives.

For 14-year-old Alecia, those people are her foster parents, Tiffany and Daniel Donaldson. The latter, a youth sports coach in Haleyville, Alabama, had become Alecia’s mentor and friend since he coached her in 2019.

After learning about the teen’s foster care experience, the couple didn’t hesitate to take her in to become part of their family.

Alecia has been with them for over a year, and the couple had always left her to decide if she would like to be legally adopted.

The teen has decided it was time to make things official. To make the occasion even more special, she planned a birthday adoption proposal for her dear dad.

A few months before Daniel’s birthday, Alecia had talked to Tiffany about her plans. Now, it’s time for her to break the good news to her dad.

On Daniel’s birthday, Tiffany, their other children,—Brody, Samuel, and Deacon—and Alecia, blindfolded the clueless father and lined up, holding a series of signs to share the exciting news.

“This man here started out as just my coach, but he stepped up when he didn’t have to,” read one sign. “He is now not only my coach. My encourager, my protector, my provider, but now the man I call daddy.

“I have been part of this family for 524 days but today for his birthday, I want to ask him if we can make it official. He has no clue that I’m about to ask him to adopt me!” the signs continued.

The rest of the signs talked about what was going to happen. Daniel then took off his blindfold and read a note that Alecia had handed to him. When he turned around, he saw the scene before him and finally understood what was happening.

Alecia was at the end of the line holding the most crucial sign that read, “Will you adopt me?”

Clearly overcome with emotion, Daniel gave Alecia a big hug.

Alecia told “World News Tonight” that it was a moment she will never forget.

“I will always remember that day and the hug he gave me,” she said. “When he hugged me I felt so happy and safe.”

Alecia’s story was picked up by many media outlets, one of them being ABC News. People who watched the YouTube video of their adoption story couldn’t help but also be flooded with emotions upon seeing the happy moment unfold. Here are some of their comments.

“Oh God. Im in tears. That’s was so beautiful. All theirs smiles was like they hit a big lottery. Congratulations Coach. Game well played. Now let me get these tears out my eyes.”

Tiffany and Daniel have three sons, and one viewer noted that Alecia is a perfect addition to the family.

“She officially makes that family complete by being the daughter they didn’t have.”

Their story has also been one that brought people hope.

“What an awesome family, stories like this always reminds me that there’s light at the end of the tunnel.”

“That is humanity, once people start loving things get better.”

The video had some people wishing that other children in the foster care system will experience the same.

“What an absolutely beautiful family. I wish every kid in the system had a chance to experience that feeling of love and safety along with security.”

What a beautiful family! Click on the video below to witness the beautiful moment Alecia asked Daniel to adopt her.

