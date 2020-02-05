Sylvester Stallone ditches the hair dye and embraces ‘silver fox’ look

Please share our story on: Pinterest Email

Sylvester Stallone has always sported his signature dark-colored tresses, but the actor recently decided to ditch this look by showing off his natural hair color!

In a 5-second clip that he shared on Instagram, the Hollywood A-lister can be seen revealing a full head of silver hair to his 11.8 million followers on the popular photo-sharing platform.

“Keep punching, my friend, keep punching,” the 73-year-old actor can be heard saying as he clenched his fist up to the camera while sitting in the backseat of a car.

The uplifting video came with an inspirational caption where he encouraged his followers to keep working towards their goals.

“Sometimes I wake up I feel like doing nothing. Just relaxing. Just very true. If anyone says different, they’re lying – it’s human nature,” the post began.

“Then you roll over, get a little mad at yourself, and realize to get anywhere you’ve got to make a deposit in the GOAL BANK. So, I’ll go back to my favorite phrase and do it!! #KeepPunching,” the Rocky actor concluded.

For years, Stallone has been dyeing his hair black, but he recently joined the ‘silver fox’ club along with actors Richard Gere, George Clooney, and Steve Farrell, who have also gone au naturel by embracing their gray hair.

Of course, the Golden-globe winner’s fans were very supportive of his decision.

“Proud of you with the silver hair,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Stay gray, my friend. Stay gray #staygold,” another commented.

“Love you brother!” Jason Binn, the found of DeJour Media, wrote as he praised Stallone’s brand new look.

As it turns out, the star is an expert at dyeing hair.

Michell Pugh, who has styled his three daughters, Sistine, Sophia, and Scarlet, revealed in a 2017 interview with PEOPLE that Stallone had a major say in each of the girls’ final looks. He had even colored their hair before himself.

“The girls and [their mom] Jennifer have told me Sly’s father was a hairdresser — and they said he also trained to do it before becoming an actor,” Pugh said. “He colored Sistine and Sophia’s hair blonde when they were younger, and Scarlett had some lightening he had done on her a few months back. He is very much the stamp of approval on whether or not we’ve done a good job, on the girls and Jennifer. And I love that.”

Sylvester Stallone embracing his natural hair color comes almost two years after he hung up his gloves of playing the iconic role of Rocky Balboa.

In 1976, Stallone wrote and starred in the sports drama film, Rocky. The critically-acclaimed movie earned $225 million at the box office, solidifying the actor’s Hollywood career and commencing his rise to fame as a major movie star.

Most recently, the actor starred in Rambo: Last Blood, the final Rambo film. Stallone celebrated his 50th anniversary in the movie business last summer and returned to filming 37 years after Rambo: First Blood hit theaters in October 1982.

What do you think of Sylvester Stallone’s new look?