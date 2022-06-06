This succulent plant shaped like tiny hearts looks like it came straight out of a cartoon

Succulents are a favorite among plant-lovers, especially new plant owners, because they require little care. However, you can’t deny that they do a lot when it comes to beautifying a home.

We often think of bulbous leaves and little buds when we hear the word “succulents,” but this plant has many different varieties. And I believe it’s safe to say that the Conophytum bilobum is the most adorable because of its heart shape!

These plants grow in tiny clusters and resemble cartoon hearts burgeoning from the ground.

Like other succulents, this one is easy to maintain. To make sure they thrive, all you have to do is put them in a well-draining pot and keep them in a place where they will get bright sun for several hours a day.

More importantly, make sure you don’t over-water them. Watering succulents once a week to once every three weeks should be enough.

These heart succulents will grow in the right environment and sprout little flowers during the fall and winter months.

Normally, they are green with purple or red lining. However, you will sometimes find heart succulents with a blue or rust tint. But no matter what color they are, they’re guaranteed to be super cute.

This plant is native to South Africa and can be challenging to get in other places because they are considered rare seeds.

If you’ve just started growing your own succulent collection, here’s a nifty guide to help you take care of them.

1. Make sure they get enough sunlight

Succulents need around six hours of sun per day, depending on the type. Newly planted ones can wither in direct sunlight, so you need to introduce them gradually to full sun exposure or provide a bit of shade using a sheer curtain.

2. Water according to the season

Succulents require more energy while they’re still growing. During the spring and summer, plants thrive and drink more water than when they’re resting during the fall and winter. One good way to tell if your succulent is thirsty is by testing the soil with your finger. If the top 1.25 inches are dry, it’s time to give them a good watering.

3. Water the soil directly

When watering your succulents, soak the soil until water drips out the drainage holes. But if your container doesn’t have them, use less water. Alternatively, you can place your pots in a pan of water and let the liquid absorb through the holes. Once the topsoil becomes moist, remove them from the pan. Also, never use a spray bottle to water your succulents—misting can cause moldy leaves and brittle roots.

4. Change their position frequently

While succulents love the sun, having them sit in the same spot every day will likely cause them to get uneven light. So, make sure to rotate the plant often. Succulents tend to lean toward the sun, so turning them will help them grow straight. Leaning may also indicate that they need to be moved to a sunnier spot.

5. Fertilize them in the summer

Succulents don’t require a lot of fertilizer, but you can give them light feedings during the spring and summer. However, avoid over-fertilizing because it can cause your plants to grow too fast and become weak.

Scroll down to see more photos of this cute plant.

