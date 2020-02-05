For this elderly gentleman dressing fashionably isn’t reserved for only a few events – to him, it is the norm!

Please share our story on: Pinterest Email

Do you remember the last time you were dressed to the nines?

Most probably, the recent holidays had you wearing fancy clothes for attending parties and special events. But for this elderly gentleman in Berlin, Germany, dressing fashionably isn’t reserved for only a few events – to him, it is the norm!

Günther Krabbenhöft has been making rounds on the internet because of his impeccable sense of style. While fashion trends may come and go, the classic pieces will always remain timeless. And Günther’s choice of clothing is the exact definition of a classic.

In a conversation with Björn Akstinat, the publisher of the Berlin street style blog http://www.schickaa.com, he said:

“I find that I dress pretty normal. I’ve always dressed like this. When I went to work, when I go to exercise. I want to look at myself with joy. It’s also always a reflection of my inner self.”

Günther’s statement speaks a lot of truth. The way we dress is a form of self-expression and oftentimes, the way we see ourselves is revealed through the clothes we wear and the manner in which we carry ourselves. If we feel confident, we have the courage to dress more boldly. If we lack self-esteem, we might have a few inhibitions when it comes to what we wear.

Günther was recently photographed in Berlin near the Kotbusser Tor station and strangely enough, a few media outlets reported that he was 104-years-old. But the grandpa himself denied this, stating through a Facebook post that the internet has “doubled” his age. Though they made the wrong assumption by saying that he was already a centenarian, the gentleman took no offense. In fact, he found it pretty funny!

According to other sources, Günther is between 68-70 years old. However, he didn’t confirm this information.

But no matter what his real age is, there is no denying that Günther is one of the most fashionable men that one could ever meet on the streets.

Scroll through the gallery below to see some more of this style inspo’s best outfits.