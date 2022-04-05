This stunning DIY tiny home in Australia has a convenient pop-up roof to provide extra loft space

This home in New South Wales, Australia, boasts a feature rarely seen yet much-needed in a tiny house: a pop-up roof.

In 2019, Bryce Langston and Rasa Pescud of Living Big In A Tiny House visited Ben and Nat’s home in Byron Bay. The house looks striking from the outside with the combination of corrugated iron and Western red cedar cladding and its blue and white paint.

At the time of filming, the couple was in the final stages of completing their tiny house project.

The home has a noticeable wedge on the top, which is meant to give them a standing headroom in their sleeping loft.

Ben and Nat thought it was pretty important for their long-term livability in the house. It’s road-legal height with the roof level and pops up once the house is in position.

Ben said the whole build has been a “real labor of love.”

“It’s been probably six months of intense building. We’re unemployed at the moment, so this is pretty much all we’ve done for six months,” he said.

Ben’s dad also did a huge amount of work in the house, and his brother also helped.

The great thing about building the home themselves is the creative freedom. They were able to turn their ideas into reality, allowing them to create a house that they really wanted.

Ben and Nat parked their tiny home on his mom and dad’s 260-acre property, but he said it wouldn’t be its final resting place as they plan to move it in the future.

The couple both love natural timber, so they have a lot of that inside the home. They designed it to be clean, white, and open, so it would feel bigger than it actually is.

The plants displayed throughout the space also give it an extra homey atmosphere.

The strategic placement of the windows also allows them to engage with the outside.

“We actually spend a lot more time outside the house as well, so engagement with the environment was really important to us,” Ben said.

The kitchen is an open space with plenty of storage and a full-size fridge placed under the stairs.

The lounge area is built into the house and allows the family to sit comfortably together. The seats can be lifted up to reveal storage space underneath.

The stairs behind the couch lead to their daughter Charlie’s loft, which has a bed, a desk, and a little cushion.

Underneath it is the bathroom, which features a composting toilet, a waterfall vanity, and a shower with a mini tub.

Ben and Nat’s sleeping loft is spacious, and they can stand in it because of the ultra convenient pop-up roof.

The windows there provide a great view and allow the breeze to flow throughout the house.

“To be able to now live in a house that we have built with our own hands it’s hugely rewarding for us,” Ben said.

Ben and Nat have done such a great job with this home that it’s quite hard to believe it’s their first DIY building project. Make sure to check it out in the video below.

