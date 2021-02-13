Student who made $30K from GameStop stock donates games to Children’s Minnesota hospital

This college student is being dubbed as “the real Robinhood” after using a part of his earnings from GameStop stock to share his good fortune with patients at Children’s Minnesota hospital.

Hunter Kahn, who made almost $30,000 off GameStop stock in the chaos of the last few weeks, announced that he donated six Nintendo Switch game consoles and video games to kids at the hospital.

“I love video games, and I know it would be terrible being a kid in a hospital with no joy helping them through,” the 20-year-old said.

Of course, he bought all the merchandise from GameStop.

“These events have highlighted a lot of corruption and with this transfer of power it is important that we don’t become men in suits ourselves,” the Cornell University student wrote in an Instagram post announcing his donation. “I am proud to announce my humble donation of 6 Nintendo Switches and games to go with them to the Children’s Minnesota Hospital. Cant Stop. Won’t Stop.”

Kahn’s donations amounted to over $2,000, according to CNN.

Kahn happily reported to NBC News that some of the Nintendo Switches were already being used by the patients. He said his Instagram has also been blowing up with messages from parents of kids in a similar situation.

“There’s no group of people more deserving of receiving a bunch of video games than some kids going through a hard time,” Kahn told CNN.

Children’s Minnesota hospital also thanked Kahn on Instagram for his generous donation, saying that they’re “so grateful.”

GameStop stock soared over 1,625% in the last month, and Kahn was one of the many who made a fortune from this event. He has followed the Reddit group r/WallStreetBets since 2019.

That group’s membership rose to more than 8 million after driving much of the interest and investment in GameStop, causing its stock price to increase.

The Stillwater, Minnesota, resident said he bought GameStop stock and joined the movement to prove “the big boys on Wall Street” wrong.

“I feel more inclined to brag that I was a part of WallStreetBets before it got (very popular) and then the GME (GameStop) gains,” he told NBC News. “I think that it really is eye-opening showing the power of the retail traders in all this, and I think that this is gonna represent a shift in the market for sure.”

However, he said that donating part of his newfound riches toward helping children felt better than waking up and knowing that he has made tons of money.

After sharing a portion of his GameStop earnings to donate six Nintendo Switch Lites, multiple games, e-shop gift cards, screen protectors, and cases, Kahn is on the lookout for his next investment.

“I just wanted to do my part in making sure showing that us retail traders are the good guys in this battle,” the mechanical engineering student said about his donation.

He also encourages others who have benefited from the movement to continue to use their good fortunes to help others.

Kahn is still holding on to the initial 50 shares that he bought at $30. As for the rest of his earnings, he plans to use them toward paying off his college tuition.

Not many people who have faced the same kind of good fortune immediately think of sharing. But that’s exactly what this young man did. And by doing so, he made many children going through a rough time very happy!

Hopefully, those who earned from this controversial stock market phenomenon will follow in his footsteps and share their blessings with those in need.

