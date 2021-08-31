Stray dog waited for flight attendant every day — so she decided to take him home to her country 

More often than not, it’s the human that chooses the dog. But in the case of this canine from Buenos Aires, Argentina, it was the other way around.

Olivia Sievers is a flight attendant from Germany who often flies routes to Buenos Aires, Argentina. She usually stays in the same hotel whenever she’s in the area.

In June of 2016, she encountered a friendly stray dog outside the hotel who had been known to wander the neighborhood. Olivia gave the dog something to eat and played with him for a while. Little did she know that that one small act of kindness will make the canine fall in love with her.

Olivia gave him the name Rubio, which means “blonde” in German.

Ever since that day, Rubio would wait outside the hotel for Olivia. Every time he sees her coming, he would wag his tail and flop on his side to get belly rubs.

Olivia tried to avoid Rubio, but he was one persistent pup.

“I tried to change my way because I didn’t want that he follow me back to the hotel,” she told Noticero Trece.

“But it was not possible. He always came back and followed me. I tried one hour, but he always watched me and followed me. He was really happy that somebody gave him attention.”

Rubio had become deeply attached to Olivia, and it was clear that he wasn’t going anywhere. Olivia continued supplying him with food and gave him an airline blanket to stay warm at night.

Knowing she couldn’t look after the dog 24/7, Olivia contacted an animal shelter to see if they could take him. They brought him in, but Rubio found a way to escape and returned to the hotel where his favorite human was staying.

It wasn’t long before Olivia was on a plane back to her home country. Rubio was left to wander the streets once more, but he never forgot the human who showed her kindness.

When Olivia came back to Buenos Aires the next time for work, she stayed at the same hotel and was surprised to see Rubio waiting by the entrance for her. It’s as if he knew she was coming!

As she flew back and forth for work over the ensuing months, Rubio would always be seen patiently waiting for her return outside the hotel. The dog has clearly made up his mind—he wanted to be with Olivia, and he will wait for her no matter how long it takes.

Moved by the dog’s loyalty, Olivia decided to adopt him and bring him back to Germany. She filled out the necessary paperwork, and Rubio was flown to the country in August 2016.

Luckily, Rubio quickly adapted to his new life and environment. He enjoys running around his mom’s backyard and playing with her other dog.

Olivia also takes Rubio on many adventures outside. They would often play in the snow and visit a local lake, where Rubio enjoys watching the fish swim underwater.

When it’s really cold, Rubio will warm himself up by snuggling up by the wood-burning oven.

Clearly, it’s fate that brought Rubio and Olivia together. The dog’s life has changed drastically from the day they met. He went from living a tough life on the streets to having a roof over his head and a loving family who would take care of him forever.

Today, Rubio is still going on adventures with Olivia and his canine siblings. We’re so happy to see them enjoying life in each other’s company!

We hope this story inspires you to adopt animals in your local shelter who need love—just like Rubio.

Here’s a video of this heartwarming story: