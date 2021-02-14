Stray dog steals show after interrupting performance to comfort an actor pretending injury

In case you didn’t know, dogs are just the best. They make us smile, laugh, and cry with their shenanigans, goofiness, and unconditional love. Even their presence alone can already do a lot to lift us up during the darkest moments of our lives.

There have also been countless stories of hero dogs who saved the lives of their owners, which is quite similar to what this stray dog recently did.

During a recent street performance in Turkey, the script called for actor Numan Ertuğrul Uzunsoy to feign injury after his character falls off a horse. However, one furry audience member thought the scene was real and immediately came to his rescue!

From the sidelines, a concerned stray dog meandered onto the stage toward Uzunsoy, who was lying on the ground with his eyes closed. The canine—with his tail wagging—sniffed at his head, started licking his face, and nuzzled at his chin as if to comfort him.

“The character I played was injured and in great pain,” Uzunsoy told The Dodo. “He’d fallen off a horse, and was breathing hard.”

The dog unknowingly interrupted the play just because it wanted to console an “injured” stranger. How thoughtful!

Uzunsoy, on the other hand, didn’t see it coming.

“I felt warmth on my face. First, I thought my costar was approaching me,” he said.

But when he realized that it was a furry pal and not his costar, Uzunsoy could help but break character and smile.

“I was very happy when I felt the dog’s kisses,” he said of the sweet moment. “I was very touched. He was like an angel who wanted to help me. It was a very emotional moment for me. I was not expecting it.”

While they were all caught off guard, the other actors loved the canine and his brief cameo. The audience—who clapped and cheered when they saw the dog comforting Uzunsoy—were also very happy about the little interruption.

A crew member eventually helped the sweet dog out of the stage, but not before giving him the belly rubs that he so deserved! The canine remained on the sidelines for a while before walking away from the venue, robbing Uzunsoy of the chance to thank him properly for the kindness he had shown.

Uzunsoy hoped to meet the pup again so he can help him find a forever home. The next day, he came back to the location of the play and looked for him.

“People told me he usually hangs out there. I went again today,” he said. “I’ll look for him until I find him. I’ve always loved animals.”

You can watch the adorable clip of the moment in the video below. The dog appears at the 15:40 mark.



And speaking of sweet dogs, this canine from the Philippines literally saved a life after he alerted a passing motorist about an abandoned baby.

The dog ran after Junrell Fuentes Revilla, who was riding his motorcycle through the mountains of Sibonga in Cebu.

Junrell initially ignored the canine. But when he wouldn’t stop barking at him, the man figured that maybe the canine was trying to tell him something.

He approached the agitated up, and the dog led him to a grassy patch where Junrell saw a baby boy wrapped in a brown towel!

Junrell rushed the newborn—who still had his umbilical cord attached—to the nearest hospital.

At first, the authorities thought that the hero dog was a stray. But when volunteers from a rescue organization came up to the mountains hoping to find the dog and help him, they discovered that the canine already belonged to a loving home.

As a thank you to the heroic dog and his family, various organizations gave the family Php10,000 ($210) worth of groceries, two sacks of rice, Php5,000 ($105) worth of pet supplies, other goodies, and Php5,000 cash, all of which were sourced from donations.

Aside from being our loyal companions, dogs can be our lifesavers, too! Share this story with your family and friends.