Stray cat introduced all her six babies to woman who helped her

A woman from Québec, Canada, named Lisianne was hanging out in her yard one summer day when she saw a fluffy black cat.

The feline—who belonged to a colony of strays near her home—looked famished, so the kind woman put out a bowl of water and food for her.

Eventually, this became a routine for the duo. Every day, Lisianne would set out food and water for the cat, whom she named Usagi. As the days went by, the cat began trusting her more because of her kindness.

Lisianne noticed that Usagi’s belly was growing, and it definitely wasn’t because of the food she was giving her – the cat was pregnant.

Usagi eventually gave birth, and she decided it was only right for her to introduce her babies to the woman who has been feeding her.

The momma cat showed up at Lisianne’s porch together with her six gorgeous kittens! They were all lined up adorably when Lisianne saw them.

The six-week-old kittens looked exactly like their mom. They were all black, except for one who had a beautiful gray coat.

Lisianne figured that aside from introducing her babies, Usagi had another motive for bringing her whole family into her home – they needed help.

So, Lisianne let them all inside and called Chatons Orphelins Montréal, a local rescue group.

At the shelter, workers learned that Usagi had asked for help just in time. The kittens were suffering from conjunctivitis and had difficulty breathing. A veterinarian treated them, and they quickly recovered.

As they got better, they also acquired social skills and became more accustomed to being surrounded by humans.

“The babies were reserved, they needed socialization,” Chatons Orphelins Montréal said. “They started trusting and coming out of their shell. The little ones love having fun together.”

Five of the kittens are now ready to find their forever homes, while Lisianne’s friend adopted the last one.

Of the five kittens that remained, three were female, namely, Taylor, Tynie, and Tyana. The two males were named Tito and Tales. Each of them had unique personalities.

Tyana is the most mature of the five, according to the shelter. While she’s a little shy, she’s also very sweet and cuddly. She prefers to observe her siblings first before participating in any activities. She also enjoys snuggling close to humans while on a couch. Although she’s a bit timid, this cat is always ready for pets and snuggles.

Tynie is the smallest of the three girls. Don’t let her size fool you, for she is the bravest of them all. She’s also curious and highly adventurous. Her favorite things are belly rubs and playing with her siblings and toys.

Taylor is very vocal and loves to play with other cats. She is very curious, yet calm at the same time. She gets along well with everybody and shares a close bond with her brother Tales.

Tales is the most playful of the litter. He is highly energetic and affectionate and loves playing with other cats, especially the older ones.

Tito has a malformed paw, but it doesn’t stop him from being a happy cat. He loves cuddles and playing around with his siblings. However, he can’t be as active as the others because of his disability.

Usagi, on the other hand, was adopted by Lisianne. She also had her treated and spayed.

These cats are fortunate to have found a kind rescuer who took them in and made sure they got the care they needed. Because of Lisianne’s kindness, these animals will be living happy and healthy lives with their soon-to-be families!