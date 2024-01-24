Stop blaming your parents for messing up your life and move beyond the past: ‘Breaking Free’

Difficult Childhood

The path to adulthood is not always easy. For some, their childhood can be quite ideal and relatively trouble-free. Others may have had to endure problematic, complex, and challenging situations at an early stage in their life.

The way we face these challenges will determine the kind of life we lead today. In many cases, some choose to blame others, especially the parents, for whatever circumstances they are in now. At some point, however, you also have to stop blaming your parents for messing up your life.

As children, we are used to parents making decisions for everything in our lives. Parents are not perfect though and like all people they come in all shapes, forms, and attitudes, and may have different impacts on our lives.

Sometimes adult children end up blaming their parents for everything negative in their lives: lack of motivation, poor self-confidence, career uncertainty, overwork, fears, anger, loneliness, relationship issues, and more.

Toxic relationships are bound to leave scars in the parent-child relationship. Depending on the circumstances, you may not have had the tools to overcome the challenges that result from your parents’ decisions. This may ultimately lead to a relationship filled with resentment, anger, and bitterness.

But continually blaming parents can keep an adult stuck in the past. After all, parental decisions are not the only factors in forming individual identity. Temperament, genetics, and other relationships and experiences also influence our personality.

Having the strength to stop blaming your parents for everything that is wrong with your life will be a huge step to improving your emotional and mental health and well-being, and perhaps mending relations within the family.

Here are some recommended steps so you can stop blaming your parents for your messy life:

Start a dialogue.

Try to open a conversation with your parents. You may want to change your relationship for the better, but then your parents may not be cooperative in the beginning. Gaining context and understanding can only happen if parents are willing to be part of the discussion.

Recognize that parents are human, too.

Our parents had a life too before having children. They had parents of their own, friends, and relationships. They had their own experiences and challenges, and moments of both joy and regret.

Parenting is also a difficult job! Raising children can be a great source of joy, but it’s also exhausting, stressful, frustrating, tedious, and unrelenting. And parents have other demands, as well, such as jobs, housework, meals, and other family obligations that pull their attention and energy in different directions.

Understanding their own contexts may help change the dynamics of your relationship. Rather than seeing them as parents, you can now relate to each other as fellow adults, and better understand the reasons behind their decision-making process and its impacts on your life.

You may be able to stop blaming your parents after gaining perspective on their personal anxieties, vulnerabilities, fears, and struggles.

Ask questions to understand them better.

Asking questions and getting their perspective does not mean that you condone or forgive them – rather it’s a chance to help you better understand your parents’ actions. Continuing to dwell on your parents’ mistakes can be defensive, and it may be easier than facing your fears, disappointments, and uncertainties about your own life decisions.

Start the healing process.

Healing can come in different forms for different people. The decision to stop blaming your parents for every mistake in your life may come from understanding them better or forgiving them altogether.

Forgiveness, however, can be quite difficult. The decision is entirely up to you. Perhaps what’s important is to be able to let go of your resentment and anger.

Starting this process comes from a place of compassion, and may eventually lead to forgiveness, or, at the very least, a better relationship between you and your parents.

Make no mistake – these recommendations are not meant for the most extreme parent-child relationships. Some parents can be truly cruel or suffer from mental illness or addiction.

Children have suffered all forms of violence and abuse, and that may require the intervention and support of a mental health professional for children to even to begin to heal from such deep emotional and mental scars.

In less volatile circumstances though, this is already a difficult process since we are used to having parents as the person of authority in the relationship.

Starting a conversation with them means that you are trying to be on an equal footing. The first step takes a lot of courage, and you must be prepared to accept their response, reasonable or not, to get some explanation for their behavior.

When we reach adulthood, ideally, we can have a more balanced view of our parents. We can clearly see their strengths and weaknesses, and their personal perspective and context.

Your parents may not want to take responsibility for their actions, but it is certainly worth the effort to begin the process of healing the wounds from your past.