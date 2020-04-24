Spread positivity on: Pinterest Email

When Staffordshire bull terriers arrive at animal shelters, they don’t get adopted as quickly as other dogs. That’s because most people regard this breed as scary and dangerous, when in fact, it’s the total opposite. The truth is, they’re one of the most loyal and affectionate dogs ever. And anyone who gets to keep them as family members is fortunate to have that experience.

Last week, a Staffordshire named Sybil (previously called Lily) was brought to the All Dogs Matter rescue in north London after being captured by the dog warden. Upon his arrival, the staff didn’t know whether she was going to suffer the same fate as other dogs of her breed. But when an employee shared a picture of her on Twitter “smiling” from ear-to-ear, they confirmed that Sybil was one special dog.

The smiley pooch captured the hearts of many online. Soon, hundreds of fans began sending messages of adoration for the charming Staffordshire. One of those admirers was Frankie Murphy.

“We saw her lovely little smile and couldn’t resist,” he said.

Frankie knew that Sybil caught the interest of many because of the Twitter post, but he still contacted the charity, hoping that the dog was still available for adoption. Luckily, she was. Frankie went with his family to the shelter, and as expected, they “fell in love” with Sybil straight away.

“We were sitting there in the waiting room, and she walked in with her foster owner, and she was just so excited to see us,” he said.

The Murphys took a few days to make sure they were the right family for Sybil. And once they knew, they took her home exactly a year after their previous dog crossed the rainbow bridge.

Sybil settled in quickly into their home. And her smile just keeps getting brighter now that she knows she has a forever family who loves her!

“She’s so good, she follows my Dad around like a little shadow, and she doesn’t bark at all. My neighbors didn’t even know we had a new dog because she’s been so quiet. She is so intelligent too, she has managed to open our back door. She’s not tall enough to reach the handle but she can push it with her nose and open it,” Frankie said.

He created an Instagram for Sybil so her legions of fans can keep up with her daily adventures. Don’t forget to visit her page and show her some love.

While Sybil’s story had a happy ending, many of her friends at the shelter have yet to find forever homes of their own. Laura Hedges, deputy manager at All Dogs Matter, said that they have lots of Staffies coming in, but they don’t get half the number of adoption applications as Sybil did. So if you’re planning to adopt a dog, make sure to first check the animal shelters in your area.

You can also see the adoptable dogs at All Dogs Matter in this link.