Son adds real trombone sound effects to his mom’s daily life and it’s hilarious

What do you do if you have a trombone sitting around the house? Annoy your mom, of course.

At least that’s what Peet Montzingo, a talented musician from Los Angeles, did with his.

The famous TikToker has been playing random pranks on his mother, Vicki, and posting the videos on the social media platform.

However, Peet began to notice that she was becoming sort of “immune” to them. And no prank would be successful if the recipient is unfazed!

Peet knew it was time to change his strategy. Luckily, it didn’t take too long for him to figure it out.

“So one day I woke up and opened my closet door to find my trombone, which had been collecting dust for so long,” he said. “And I thought … THIS IS IT!”

Peet started playing the instrument in fifth grade but set it aside for quite some time—until the perfect opportunity to whip it out again presented itself.

With his trusty old trombone, Peet began following his mom around the house and soundtracking her while she went about doing chores and normal everyday activities.

Peet plays “womp-womp” sounds when Vicki drops things. He uses the military’s wake-up bugle call known as “Reveille” to wake her up. When his mom is out in the yard trying to pet a squirrel, he blasts “When You Wish Upon a Star,” as if she was a Disney princess.

“My mom gets so annoyed when she wakes up and sees me hovering over her with a trombone,” Peet said. “But low key, I know she loves it and she’s excited to see what I do with it.”

Peet describes his videos as “whimsical,” and the internet absolutely loves them. Every now and then, his sound-effect videos with mom would go viral. And here’s what he thinks makes them so popular:

“It’s a sweet little mom being harassed by her 6-foot-1 redhead son with a trombone,” Peet said. “I think the bond that me and my mom have where we both laugh about it together makes the dynamic really entertaining.”

Most people enjoy his wholesome content, but many also criticize him for not helping his mother with chores, especially since Vicki is a little person.

However, Peet told HuffPost that those “haters” who see his sound-effect TikToks that way “don’t understand the videos.”

“They are lighthearted prank videos, which my mom even laughs at,” he said. “My mom and I have a great relationship, and I know that comes through in all my videos.”

Because he’s the only person in his family with an average height (his brother, sister, and father also have dwarfism), Peet always did the “hard chores” around the house and said that he has paid his “dues.”

Ever since he was 8, he became the tallest in his family and was tasked with changing every lightbulb and responsible for everything over 5 feet high in the house.

Peet’s content also includes a series promoting dwarfism awareness. He said he has met so many people who don’t know how to appropriately interact with a little person or have a wrong idea about dwarfism, so he wants to help such folks out with his videos.

He emphasized that little people are “just like everyone else.”

“They live normal lives and don’t want to be treated like some sort of gimmick,” he said.

Peet hopes that people who watch his videos understand that he and his family are like any other family.

“Yes, we look a little different, but we aren’t different … except for the fact that we prank each other and I follow my mom around with a trombone,” he said.

Here’s a video compilation of Peet and his mom’s adorable banter.

