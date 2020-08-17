Take a look inside this single mom’s beautiful tiny home that she built to gain financial freedom

Spread positivity on: Pinterest Email

One of the biggest draws of living in a tiny home is the financial freedom it could give to its owners. That, and enjoying a better quality of life, is what this single mom of four achieved when she constructed a beautiful tiny house on wheels in her mom and dad’s property in New Zealand.

As a single mother who brought up four boys on her own, Michelle encountered many financial struggles in the past. Her desire to escape the rat race, huge mortgages and achieve financial freedom encouraged her to downsize and build a tiny home in her parents’ property. She also thought of it as a way for her to do the things she loves.

She wanted the tiny house to look like it was meant to be there, so Michelle chose a vinyl cladding that would blend in with her parents’ house. She also installed several solar panels on the roof.

Once you enter the home, the first thing that will catch your eye is a beautiful stained glass window. Michelle’s uncle had it made many years ago and just sat in their garage for about two decades before it was installed in her tiny house.

The living room features a custom-made blue couch that can also be used as a sofa bed. Above the lounge is an open storage loft that houses several potted plants, folders, and family photos.

Fixed across the couch is an intricately designed storage chest that Michelle bought after getting her first pay when she was about 16 or 17 years old. It doubles as a coffee table and a place where she keeps her blankets and other things.

Michelle’s kitchen is a simple open area that includes all the essentials. She says she’s not a “huge cook,” but she sometimes likes to do a bit of baking. Even if she doesn’t cook that much, she finds having a clean and open prep space handy.

While she was a bit of cautious about using gas at first, she’s whipped up cakes without a problem. Using gas also warms the place up nicely, making for a great heating solution during cold nights.

The tiny home’s bathroom has a considerable amount of storage provided by pull-out shelving by the entrance. Probably the most interesting part of the room is the vanity, which features a gorgeous blue glass sink.

The bathroom also has a composting toilet and a shower big enough for Michelle to comfortably bathe in.

Upstairs is her sleeping loft, which has a full-sized bed positioned under a skylight. On the shelf across from her bed are neatly stacked books, framed pictures of her family, and other random objects that Michelle finds interesting.

Another great thing about her sleeping area is that it allows her to stand fully upright. This means she doesn’t have to crouch over whenever she gets dressed.

As for the tiny home’s name, Michelle named it after her nana “Daisy-Vera.” She’s been living in the house for about four months and says the whole experience has been nothing but good.

“It’s so nice to come home and have my own space to relax and then waking up here and watching it get light,” she said.

The cost of building the tiny home was roughly around NZD 160,000 (USD 105,000), which is a fraction of what she would have to spend in a regular-sized home!

“I’m really happy. I don’t have a mortgage and it really frees me up to be able to do what I want do in the future and I’ve got more income,” Michelle said. “Also, the kids have grown up too, so I’m able to do what I would like to do and travel.”

Watch the video below to take a tour inside Michelle’s tiny home.

Having a place you can truly make your own and have the financial freedom is an incredible experience, and Michelle is one of those lucky people enjoying the benefits of her tiny home.

