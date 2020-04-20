Modern solar-powered tiny house with minimalist interior design is sure to impress, take a look inside

Spread positivity on: Pinterest Email

If you’re looking for tiny house inspirations, then you should definitely check this one out in Wellington, New Zealand. Although it has a minimalist interior design, this stylish and modern solar-powered home doesn’t skimp on the essentials.

Its owner, Kelly, used to live in a three-bedroom home, so transitioning to a tiny house was a big change for her. Nevertheless, she’s glad she made the decision. Kelly had worked in the electricity industry for 20 years until she started feeling “bored” with her job. She wanted a change in her life.

The mortgage was steep back when Kelly was still living in her old home. She knew that for her to be able to pursue her wants, she needed to live in a house that would allow her to do so.

Kelly has always wanted to live in a home that was “uncomplicated” and with “minimal details,” and she definitely achieved that with this trailer home. The move also allowed her to train as a kinder teacher, which she knows is far from a lucrative career, but it makes staying in a tiny home possible.

Kelly was also fortunate to have found a great parking spot within a peaceful area full of trees and nature. There are other houses nearby, but she doesn’t mind because she still gets the quiet and privacy that she wants.

The home is completely off-grid. It has a water connection to a tank, and for electricity, it’s got a solar panel installed on the roof. Having this flexibility makes it easier for Kelly to find a parking spot and move to another area if she needs to.

She chose black corrugated iron for the exterior because it looks simple yet eye-catching. Plus, it’s very lightweight, hard-wearing, and low maintenance. Inside, the home boasts of minimalist interior design. There are lots of windows, which gives Kelly a beautiful view of the outdoors.

There is a sitting nook on the left corner of the home where she spends most of her time reading. There is storage space underneath it. In the kitchen, there is a long stainless steel countertop and a massive sink. Kelly cooks to relax, so she made sure that this area was spacious.

It also features a pull-out pantry.

The bathroom has a full-sized shower, basin, and a bamboo composting toilet.

The stairs going up to her loft also have storage space underneath. Her bedroom has a cozy bed, two windows on either side to allow airflow, and a skylight on the roof.

Kelly has been living in this trailer home for nine months. Her favorite aspect of downsizing is that she can live in a gorgeous space and afford it because it’s small. It cost her around NZ$150,000 to build her home, and that’s about a quarter of what it would cost to buy a house in Wellington.

Watch the video below to take a tour inside Kelly’s beautiful home.

Living in a tiny home allowed Kelly to do more of what she really wants and made her realize that she really only needs a few things. What an inspiring way of life!

