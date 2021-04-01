Single dad with big heart adopts three siblings previously placed in 16 different foster homes

Having spent many years of their lives in foster care, siblings Miquel, 4, Willis, 6, and Navaeh, 9, never knew what growing up in a stable home was like.

The trio spent much of their childhood under the care of the state until Darryl Andersen stepped in and came to their rescue. When the single dad from Vernal, Utah, officially adopted them last year, everything changed for them.

Since entering foster care in 2016, it’s been difficult trying to find a home that will take them in permanently. While stability is of utmost importance to growing children, Miquel, Willis, and Navaeh never experienced that.

It’s been a cycle of constant change for them, and it looked like it will never end. The youngsters hopped from one house to another—sixteen times to be exact—over five years. They have been floating through the system for so long, and the ever-changing placements have become a nightmare.

“They’re very close, and understand, you know, they’ve been placed 16 times and in group homes and so all they had was each other,” Andersen said.

When he heard about the siblings’ story, Andersen couldn’t believe it. He was a single dad who already had three kids of his own, so it was hard for him to stomach what the children were going through.

The thought of Miquel, Willis, and Navaeh spending the holidays—and their entire lives—without a stable living condition was truly heartbreaking.

“There are kids out there in this world who don’t have a place to call home. When Christmas comes, where do they go?” Andersen said.

Upon learning of their situation, Andersen entertained the idea of adopting them. After all, he’s had many years of experience as a father, so he knew he was capable of parenting three kids.

After discussing it with his own children, Andersen got their approval to move forward with the adoption process. Now, just like he did before, he is raising three youngsters up to adulthood!

“One of my main motivations is, I feel, like the saying says, because I haven’t been given much, I too must give,” he said.

Despite their rough past, Andersen hopes to give his children a bright future. He wants nothing but to help them thrive in their own paths.

“I want them to understand that the past is the past, and they get to make their own future, and it all depends on them,” the now father of six said.

His kids are free to go anywhere and be anything they want to be. He knows the world is full of opportunities, and he wants his children to enjoy them all.

While he downplays his role in the process, his kids think the world of him.

“We all love you more than the earth,” Miquel, Willis, and Navaeh told Andersen. “It’s because you’re a good dad. We love you so much”.

With Andersen’s love and support, we are confident that these children have a very bright future ahead of them.

Click on the video below to learn more about these siblings’ adoption story.

Please share this story with your friends and family.