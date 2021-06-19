Teen siblings surprise their stepfather with sweet proposal to legally adopt them

Having a complete set of parents who will guide you as you grow up is important, but not everyone is blessed with that kind of upbringing.

Melody Powell, a mother of two, knows this to be true. So when she married her husband, Frank, in 2014, she knew it was the best decision she will ever make for herself and her two children.

She knew they needed a father figure, and Frank was perfect for the role.

As it turns out, her daughter, Sarah, and her son, Will, saw Frank as more than that. The siblings consider him as their dad, and they wanted him to know that.

They’ve lived with Frank as their stepfather for six years, and the teens think it’s high time that they make their relationship official. So, the pair did what they felt in their heart was right by asking him to legally adopt them!

As seen from a video from the happy event, Frank was more than happy to agree with their proposal. After all, he had long thought of Sarah and Will as his own even before marrying their mother.

Frank already had a son of his own when he became part of their lives. So when he made that commitment to Melody, he understood that he was also committing to her kids, too.

In an interview with Hoda & Jenna, Frank said: “I walked in with the idea that I wanted to be their father. As an educator my whole life, I love children. She was going to be my wife for the rest of my life, so that was the mentality, that I knew they were going to be my kids so I was going to treat them as such.”

And Frank stayed true to his promise. Sarah and Will truly felt his presence in their lives, and that’s why they wanted him to legally adopt them.

“He was in our family, and he was our, like, dad at home,” Sarah said. “So I went and asked my mom, ‘Do you think he could officially adopt us?’”

In August 2020, the pair decided to ask Frank over the PA system at the South Carolina school where he teaches.

They said: “Attention, attention! Frank Powell, this is Sarah and Will Oliver. We would like to ask you to please officially become our dad and adopt us.”

Of course, Frank answered with a resounding yes.

And in March 2021, Sarah and Will’s wish came true as their adoption was made final during a virtual trial!

In the same interview with Hoda & Jenna, Will shared his thoughts about the significance of having a father.

“I think a father is important no matter what age you are,” he said. “Whether you’re 6 or 16 or 26, it’s always important to have someone strong, who can help you and love and care for you.”

And his parents absolutely agree.

Melody knows that she can be a great mom to her kids, but she knew she couldn’t “offer that male role model” to them while they’re growing up.

“It’s just nice for Will to have this role model of what a man is, and it was so great for Sarah,” she said. “She has this beautiful example of what one day to look for in a husband.”

Frank, on the other hand, couldn’t be happier with the dynamics of their family.

“We have each other, and we’re always going to have each other’s back. We are always going to do we need to do to take care of each other. It’s just a wonderful blended family of love,” he said.

Here’s the video that captured the hearts of many:

