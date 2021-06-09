This shipping container home with an industrial look is surrounded by incredible panoramic views

With all the stress and anxiety that the ongoing pandemic had brought to the world, who wouldn’t want to escape the hustle and bustle in the city and just relax in nature?

This is exactly what Rosie is currently doing: enjoying her off-the-grid home in Coromandel, New Zealand with exhilarating views of nature.

Rosie discovered this nature’s gift when she was looking for some land to move into. She immediately fell in love with the property and told herself she had to live here. She sold her property in Auckland and bought the land where she was able to build a wonderful off-the-grid home.

For her, it is about looking after nature and having peace of mind. Going off the grid was not a difficult decision for Rosie because she really liked its industrial look. She also heard really good things about how long container homes last and how strong they are.

The off-grid home boasts 12 solar panels and a 4-kilowatt system, two 25-thousand liter tanks, wooden composting system. It was made of fifty 20ft shipping containers and can be easily expanded to a bigger home.

Going off the grid was a dream for Rosie. It has its challenges but it gives her an empowering and safe feeling that she will be okay whatever happens on the road.

Rosie’s front house is enough to bedazzle anyone. It has what they call a gathering area where they cook on the fire and spend a lot of time together, chatting and admiring the views around.

Rosie tries to plant as much as possible to reap the benefits of having edible and medicinal plants. She even has a name for her home, Ahrewa, which means sacred space.

Coming into the main house, you will be welcomed with a huge, functional kitchen. Rosie said she loves cooking and she has moveable cupboards which she can move around when there are parties. There’s also a fireplace which warms up the house pretty quick.

Her kitchen is equipped with basic appliances and kitchen utensils but what makes it stand out is its bright color. She chose to paint the wall orange as it signifies sunrise and makes the room look relaxing.

With not so big space, Rosie managed to create her personal library after two decades of book shopping. What’s more amazing is that she had it really organized with categories written on each section. When she is not busy, Rosie loves getting cozy in her beautiful reading nook.

On the other side of the home was the bathroom, which is simple but exceptionally beautiful. It has a toilet that flushes like a regular one but goes down to black water tanks and gray water tanks.

The black water tanks go to the composting system and the gray tanks from the sink and shower go to the woods. Rosie also opted for a bigger shower for when she is older and weaker.

Behind the bathroom is a one-bedroom with incredible panoramic views. The king-sized bed is very comfortable and is a great place to cuddle while feasting on spectacular nature views. It is also good to have the sunrise come in the morning.

Currently, Rosie is not living here full time but her goal is to retire in this lovely off-the-grid home. She also comes down here as often as she can to relax and enjoy nature.

Rosie said she is really proud of going off-the-grid and designing the house from scratch since she never designed and built a house before. She is also happy that it turned out exactly as she pictured it.

“Making a space of my own has been a really interesting journey because I’ve planned this house years ago and it’s been a really lovely way for me to put myself into the house,” said Rosie.

Watch the video and be charmed by Rosie’s off-the-grid container home with nature-rich views:

To see more incredible tiny homes, please visit Living Big in a Tiny House YouTube channel.