People are turning their backyard sheds into wine shacks for an at-home bar experience

‘The quarantine has seen many people taking a stab at new hobbies (indoors, of course) such as baking, collecting house plants, and—for the younger ones—making a bunch of TikTok videos. Luckily, people are coming up with new ideas to jazz up their quarantine time, and one of those is building modern backyards with wine shacks.

It’s been almost a year since we’ve been cooped up in our homes, and many of us are missing the weekly happy hour with our friends and workmates.

Many families are now building modern backyards complete with wine shacks so they can still enjoy a bar experience, even when they’re at home. As it turns out, sheds aren’t only good for storage; they also make for great outdoor bars.

The best part about this whole trend is that you can design your wine shack however you want. Whether you’re into the classic Irish Pubs style or the more modern New York upscale cocktail bars, you can make your shed-turned-wine-shack into anything you want it to be.

You can go crazy or downright simple; it’s really up to you!

Be warned, though, that taking on this project is not that easy. Just like every other structure, you would need skills, tools, time (which I’m sure you have a lot of right now), and loads of patience.

Beyond the aesthetics, you must think about how you can keep your wine fresh, especially if you decide to keep them in the shack 24/7. If that’s your plan, you need to build your backyard bar in such a way that it can keep your bottles fresh.

The part of the wine shack where you plan to store the drinks should be constantly cool, with low lighting and moderate humidity. Without these proper conditions in place, your wine might go bad even before you get the chance to enjoy it with your family and friends.

To help you maintain these ideal storage conditions, you must install high-quality insulation, a vapor barrier, and a temperature control system. You should keep your wine at about 55°F (13C) with a humidity of 50%-70%.

Also, wine is highly UV-sensitive, so it’s best to keep the bottles in an area that natural light can’t reach. Finally, make sure that your wine shack has a reliable security system with a solid lock, so none of your precious beverages go missing.

Once it’s safe to gather in groups again, your backyard wine shack will surely be a hit with your family and friends. It will be a great place to hang out and catch up on everything—both the good and bad—that has happened over what has been the weirdest year.

Check out the gallery below to see some of the coolest wine shacks we found on the internet.

Give this project a shot and let us know how it turns out. If you already have one, feel free to share a picture of your wine shack in the comments.

Who knows, maybe you build one that’s so good, you won’t even feel the need to go to a regular bar ever again!