NBA star and analyst Shaquille O’Neal made a family’s day by paying for their washer and dryer at Home Depot.

Shaq came to the said home improvement store to film a music video and took the opportunity to help someone and make their day.

Shaquille O’Neal is popular not only for his basketball prowess but also for his kind heart. He always makes sure to help people in need whenever he gets the chance.

This time, the lucky recipient of his kindness is a family shopping for a washer and dryer at Home Depot.

A woman and her mother were so happy to see the basketball star while shopping and excitedly posed for photos with O’Neal. Little did they know that the kind-hearted celebrity was plotting something nice for them.

In a heartwarming video, O’Neal asked the woman what they were buying. The woman said they were looking for a washing machine and dryer.

“Okay, well I’m paying for it,” said O’Neal, which was captured in a heartwarming video.

When the women found out what the basketball just did for them, excitement and gratefulness instantly filled their hearts.

“Bless you,” the woman’s mother said to O’Neal. The NBA legend said he just wanted to “make every day a meaningful moment for a fan.”

The heart-warming video was posted on Twitter by @TheNBACentral and quickly went viral. In the comments, O’Neal’s fans talked about the basketball star’s generosity and kindness.

“Met him once in Houston. Big guy, big heart,” wrote one of the fans. “There are countless stories about Shaq doing generous deeds like this. This is essentially who he is,” another one wrote.

O’Neal, who is known in the music industry as Dj Diesel, went to Home Depot to film a music video for his new song “I Know I Got It,” featuring Nitti. O’Neal’s song is about how he made it to NBA and how he achieved success.

Wearing an orange Home Depot apron, O’Neal walks around the store and sings while standing on a ladder. “Should write a book ’bout every step on my way up to the ladder.”

He also paid tribute to his late friend and former teammate Kobe Bryant in his song lyrics. “Can’t believe my little brother Kobe gone/thank you for the three-peat.

If I talked about that pain, you wouldn’t believe me.” The family that received a washer and dryer from O’Neal was also featured in the music video.

The NBA analyst said that he loves giving back to his fans, especially the young ones. When he meets them at a store, he couldn’t help but treat a fan to more than just photos and autographs.

“My favorite thing to do is when I’m in Best Buy, Walmart, if I see a kid, get them something that I see he’s looking at,” shared O’Neal. “Oh, like yesterday, I saw a couple of kids. I bought a couple bikes, a couple more scooters.

Because they are still minors, O’Neal makes sure to get their parents’ approval before he gives them a gift or pays for what they like. “You don’t want kids to get used to having a stranger come up and say, ‘Hey, I got a whole lot of money. Can I buy you something?’” he explained.

O’Neal has helped a lot of strangers and fans before. One of the most remarkable acts of kindness he did was helping a teenager with size 23 feet.

When O’Neal heard about the boy’s struggles in finding shoes that fit him, he stepped up and asked for help from shoe companies, which they wholeheartedly obliged.

Watch this heartwarming video of Shaquille O’Neal paying for a family’s washer and dryer at Home Depot: