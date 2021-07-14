Senior man plans to spend his golden years in Holiday Inn because it’s cheaper than a retirement home

Retirement is something that many people look forward to but fail to plan for.

Not Terry Robison. The 64-year-old Spring, Texas, resident has his retirement plan all figured out, and you’ll never guess where he plans to spend his golden years.

Terry didn’t want to go for the usual retirement home option. He did the math and discovered he could spend the rest of his life somewhere better and cheaper—at a Holiday Inn.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, Terry wrote the details of his plan.

“With the average cost for a nursing home care costing $188.00 per day, there is a better way when we get old and too feeble. I’ve already checked on reservations at the Holiday Inn. For a combined long-term stay discount and senior discount, it’s $59.23 per night,” he wrote.

Terry went on to list what he could afford with the remaining $128.77. He said he could order “lunch and dinner in any restaurant,” request “room service, laundry, gratuities, and special TV movies.”

Terry also appreciates that Holiday Inn provides complimentary toiletries like soap, shampoo, toothpaste, and razors. He also said that paying $5 in tips would “have the entire staff scrambling to help you.”

There’s also the allure of independent living where staff will treat him like a customer and not a patient.

Terry thinks one can also socialize with other people easily while living in a hotel as there’s a city bus stop out front where seniors ride for free.

Terry also loves that he could travel to visit friends and relatives in many different places. He can move from Inn to Inn and even from city to city anytime he wishes.

Another perk of hotel living is that he wouldn’t need to worry about maintenance issues because they will be cared for.

“TV broken? Light bulbs need changing? Need a mattress replaced? No problem… They fix everything and apologize for the inconvenience.”

Terry further compares Holiday Inn and retirement homes. He said that the non-existence of waiting lists in the hotel is another pro. While it takes months to find a decent nursing home, Holiday Inn will take a reservation today.

However, a retirement home has specialized care, something that Holiday Inn doesn’t have. Terry didn’t mention his health state, but he pointed out that he’ll have company in the hotel.

“The Inn has a night security person and daily room service. The maid checks to see if you are ok. If not, they’ll call an ambulance . . . Or the undertaker.”

And if the worst happens, like falling or breaking a hip, Medicare will pay for it, and Holiday Inn will upgrade his room into a suite for the rest of his life.

“What more could I ask for?” Terry concluded his post. “So, when I reach that golden age, I’ll face it with a grin.”

Holiday Inn didn’t reach out to Terry about his lengthy post, but an IHG spokesperson said to USA Today:

“While we’re not certain how Mr. Robison arrived at his current budget calculations, we look forward to welcoming him when he reaches his ‘golden age.’ He did miss one big benefit in his long list of reasons to stay with us — kids eat for free at Holiday Inn.”

However, experts believe Terry’s satirical plan is flawed. They said that there is more to senior living than having a nice place to stay. Moreover, not everyone can afford retirement living.

According to Caroline Cicero, an associate professor of gerontology at the University of Southern California:

“This is all just based on the idea that you have nothing else to do but check-in and out of a Holiday Inn and take an airport shuttle.”

Senior citizens also need a sense of purpose. Besides, they need help with daily activities like bathing, dispensing medicine, and dressing that the Holiday Inn doesn’t provide.

Also, not all hotels can provide mentally stimulating activities or long-term companionship for the elderly. And although maids check in every day to clean, they aren’t trained to spot when something’s wrong.

In defense of his plan, Terry said that he meant it for physically and mentally fit seniors. He noted that he wrote the post for comedic effect and that his retirement plan isn’t set in stone. However, spending the rest of his life in Holiday Inn is still part of his option.

