Adorable seal celebrates 31st birthday with giant ‘ice fish cake’

Not all marine mammals get to celebrate their birthdays, but this lucky seal named Yulelogs does.

This adorable creature turned 31 on September 10 and celebrated the special day with his human friends at the Cornish Seal Sanctuary. While seal birthday parties aren’t a usual thing, the staff at the facility thinks Yulelogs deserves to have one. So, to mark the occasion, they gave him a “cake” made with fish and ice!

The seal was thrilled upon receiving his gift. In the photos shared by the sanctuary on Facebook, the animal appeared to be smiling as he posed beside the humongous fish-filled block of ice.

“Yulelogs absolutely loved his birthday cake,” Georgina Shannon, the reserve’s marketing and media coordinator, told The Dodo. “It’s a great form of enrichment for him also as it requires a bit of thinking on how to get the fish out of the cake!”

He became the happiest seal in the sanctuary that day as he devoured his delicious treat. On the other hand, his carers were extremely delighted to see the look of utter contentment on his face.

“It’s been an incredibly tough few months at the sanctuary and for everyone due to COVID-19,” Shannon said. “So it was just really nice to have a moment of celebration.”

Male grey seals usually live to be around 25 years old, and Yulelogs is one lucky and healthy boy to be celebrating his 31st birthday. Such a milestone really warranted a birthday celebration complete with a cake.

The seal was rescued in 1989 by a marine park in the north of England. When the park closed, Yulelogs was released back into the wild. However, he had become so accustomed to a life in captivity that he lost the ability to forage.

Three months after his release, the RSPCA rescued him after receiving reports of Yulelogs chasing people with buckets on the beach. The seal, who had become used to humans feeding him, thought the buckets contained fish.

The poor mammal weighed a mere 60 kg when he was rescued – a far cry from the standard 250 kg. He needed urgent care, so the RSPCA asked Cornish Seal Sanctuary if they had room for him. He has lived a blissful life in the facility since then, and the rest is history.

A Facebook post by the sanctuary described Yulelogs as a “very energetic and enthusiastic seal, especially when it comes to his husbandry training and environmental enrichment.” He is also a “firm favorite” among visitors and employees, according to the post.

If you want to help seals like Yulelogs get the care they need, you can make a donation to the Cornish Seal Sanctuary.

Another story involving an equally charming sea mammal is about a seal in the United Kingdom named Sammy. This creature started frequenting Weymouth beach at Dorset when the quarantine began. When the restrictions relaxed and people began going to the beach again, Sammy didn’t seem to mind. In fact, it seemed like he really enjoyed having company.

Unlike most wild seals, Sammy is exceptionally outgoing and loves getting close to people. He would do anything to make friends, including swimming up to beachgoers and hopping up on their paddleboards whenever he has the chance. Because of his friendly personality, he has earned celebrity status in the area.

As tempting as it is to hang out and make friends with a seal, humans are advised to distance themselves from Sammy because he is still a wild animal. It’s best to admire him from afar so that everyone stays safe.

Yulelogs and Sammy really are the definition of adorable!