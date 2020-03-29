Spread positivity on: Pinterest Email

With classrooms across the United States closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, this school administrator went the extra mile to deliver good news to one exceptional student.

Michelle Floering, secondary principal at Grand Traverse Academy, drove to the fast food place where high school senior Kaitlyn Watson was working. She went there to inform the student of some exciting news: she was her graduating class’ valedictorian!

In the now-viral clip, Floering shares, “Hey, so I’m at Culver’s where Kaitlyn Watson is working and I’m about to tell her a huge announcement.”

After another employee hands out her order, Floering asks to see Watson, who was working that day in the drive-thru window, to give her the news.

“Hi Kaitlyn. So, I got you on camera because I want to announce something to you today,” the school administrator said. “You are GTA’s 2020 class valedictorian!”

“I am? Oh my gosh!” Kaitlyn responds with a look of shock. “Thank you so much!”

The bright student couldn’t help but jump for joy at the news she just received. It was evident that she couldn’t contain her happiness!

“You’re welcome. And I know we have to stay six feet away so I can’t give you a hug, but congratulations,” Floering says to her, beaming. “Well deserved.”

A co-worker of Kaitlyn can also be heard congratulating her in the background.

Kaitlyn’s school shared the touching video on its official Facebook page with the caption, “An extended school break and social distancing did not stop Michelle Floering, Secondary principal, from finding a way to give one of our seniors some exciting news! Congratulations, Kaitlyn!”

Floering also shared the clip on her personal account, saying, “Something to celebrate!!”

Kaitlyn has been out of school for almost two weeks due to the imposed shutdown over coronavirus concerns. But the Michigan-based high school senior continued working her shifts at the Culver’s fast-food drive-thru. During these challenging times, to receive such great news is a moment of pure bliss for this student.

The school’s administrator’s effort is also a reminder that it’s still possible to uplift someone’s day during these social distancing times. It also shows that we can come up with creative ways to communicate with each other, even from a distance!

People across the country are stepping up and doing whatever they can to serve as a light for others amid these difficult times. For example, this bestselling children’s book author named Mo Willems started a YouTube series where he will hold drawing classes. From his studio at home, he will be teaching kids to draw easy doodles via live stream once a day.

These two siblings played the cello for their elderly neighbor who lived alone. The 78-year-old woman isolated herself and hadn’t seen anyone for five days, so she began to feel lonely. But when her little neighbors sat on her porch to play her classical music, the sweet gesture made her forget about the situation even just for a while.

Now more than ever, we need to hear uplifting stories like these! Watch as Kaitlyn received the good news from the school administrator in the clip below.