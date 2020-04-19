Samsung redesigned its TV packaging so customers can upcycle the cardboard box into cat houses, etc.

Spread positivity on: Pinterest Email

Products generally require a deluge of cardboard box packaging to ensure that TV sets, washing machines, stoves, and other appliances arrive at their destination in good working condition. The amount of packaging becomes even more daunting for larger luxury items.

The boxes, Styrofoam protection, plastic, and bubble wrap all generally end up in the trash bin and contribute to the worldwide accumulation of waste.

Samsung, however, has decided to contribute to efforts to reduce waste and promote recycling by providing the opportunity to reuse its TV packaging and upcycle the cardboard box into something creative and useful.

Samsung’s luxury TVs now come in eco-friendly packaging that lets customers easily convert its boxes into a number of everyday items. Instead of just turning into a heap of garbage, clients can upcycle the cardboard box and make cat houses, shelves, and book racks.

The packaging was designed for the Samsung TVs The Serif, The Frame, and The Sero. The move is part of the company’s efforts towards sustainability, to reduce it environmental footprint, limit waste, and encourage recycling.

The boxes are now perforated with a dot matrix pattern that makes it easier to dismantle for recycling, or reassemble into other objects. The packaging includes a manual, which can be accessed by using a mobile phone to scan the QR code on the box.

Customers can choose from built-in designs, which can also be viewed on the Samsung TV website, or upcycle the cardboard box in any way they choose.

Samsung started 2020 by winning three awards that show the company’s commitment to sustainability. Samsung received the Champion and Tier Awards at the 2019 Sustainable Materials Management Electronics Challenge awards ceremony hosted by the US Environmental Protection Agency.

The company also won the Consumer Electronics Show 2020 Innovation Awards for its eco-packaging concept for promoting the efficient use of resources.

Samsung also collaborated with British magazine Dezeen in a global design competition that will award up to $20,000 to the customer that repurposes the packaging most creatively. The competition is part of Samsung’s rollout of the new eco-packaging.

The design completion, which started on April 6, will recognize the most unique and practical designs, which will then be applied into Samsung’s eco-packaging manual. The competition ends on May 29, 2020.

In a statement, Kangwook Chun, Executive Vice President and Head of Product Strategy Team of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, said, “Consumers are more likely to purchase from a brand that shares similar fundamentals and values as they do, and with our eco-packaging, we believe that we can provide our customers with a new experience that considers the environment as an important way to express themselves.”

Most people, children, and their pets, will have endless imaginative uses for cardboard packaging. Samsung’s eco-packaging, however, allows users to choose from various designs and upcycle the cardboard box into practical, fun, and attractive cat houses, magazine racks, and side tables. This new design may be a win for the cat, but a greater win for the environment.