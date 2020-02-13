Robert Irwin’s new photo cuddling a koala proves he looks exactly like his late dad, Steve Irwin

Please share our story on: Pinterest Email

Robert Irwin is the spitting image of his late father, Steve Irwin, and his latest Instagram photo strongly proves that.

On Tuesday, Robert shared a photo of him smiling with his eyes closed, cuddling up to an adorable koala he’s holding in his arms. The 16-year-old is sporting the Australia Zoo khaki uniform, and on his left arm, he is wearing a brown leather watch.

In both pictures, Robert and Steve show off their blonde locks, with the greenery serving as their background.

The picture was a close recreation of Steve’s early 2000s snapshot doing the same pose. Fans of the wildlife experts couldn’t help but notice the uncanny resemblance between the two. The image was indeed the perfect representation of the saying “like father, like son”!

“Did anyone else think this was Steve at first? Beautiful moment captured,” a user commented.

“You look so much like your dad in this picture. You and your family are wonderful!” another one said.

This isn’t the first time that Robert Irwin had his fans doing a double-take.

In July 2019, he shared a side-by-side photo of him and his father as they fed the crocodile named Murray. The father and son were both wearing similar zoo uniforms, facing the massive reptile while holding a snack with their right hand to feed the animal.

“Dad and me feeding Murray… same place, same croc – two photos 15 years apart,” Robert captioned the Instagram photo.

Steve, known as “The Crocodile Hunter,” was an Australian wildlife expert, television personality, and zookeeper. He’s earned the love of Australians and Americans alike because of his enthusiasm and genuine love for animals.

In 2006, while he was filming in Australia’s Great Barrier Reef as part of the production of the documentary series Ocean’s Deadliest, he was pierced in the chest by a stingray barb. The fatal hit eventually caused Steve’s death. At the time, he was just 44 years old, and Robert was only two years old.

Although Steve is gone, his family – Terri, Bindi, and Robert – continue his legacy of caring for the wildlife. The Australia Zoo Wildlife hospital, which Steve and Terri opened in 2004, maintains its service of treating sick, injured, and orphaned animals. So far, the facility has treated over 90,000 animals.

The Irwin family has been doing everything they can to keep their dad’s memory alive. And for sure, Steve is looking down on them with a huge smile on his face.

What did you think of Robert Irwin’s photo? Did you also mistake him for Steve Irwin? We certainly did!